Coach’s corner
Head coach: Shane Beamer
Record: first year
Age: 44
Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina
Playing career: Virginia Tech tight end/long snapper (1995-99)
Coordinators: Marcus Satterfield (offense), Clayton White (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Columbia, South Carolina
Home: Williams-Brice (77,549 capacity, first game 1934)
All-time record: 614-595-44
Mascot: Cocky
Band: Carolina Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2010
Returning starters: 13 (6 offense, 7 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Will Doty be ready to go?: Quarterback Luke Doty has already been named the starting quarterback. But a recently sprained ankle has thrown his status for Week 1 against Eastern Illinois into question. Doty started the final two games of last season and, if he isn’t able to go, transfer quarterback Jason Brown will be the likely starter. Brown, who didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID-19, began his career at St. Francis, an FCS school outside of Pittsburgh.
2. Leaning on Harris: There weren’t a whole lot of bright spots for South Carolina last year, but junior tailback Kevin Harris was one of them. Harris stepped in for an injured MarShawn Lloyd and proceeded to rush for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns. It was just the 11th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history. Outside of Harris, no other returning skill position player — running back or receiver — had more than 425 yards of offense.
3. In need of some pressure: South Carolina didn’t generate a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks last season. The Gamecocks tallied just 14 sacks. The hope this year is that problem will be solved by bringing in Jordan Strachan from Georgia State. Stachan tied for the FBS lead with 10½ sacks last season and had 14 tackles for loss. He’ll pair with Kingsley Enagbare, who had a team-high six sacks in 2020.
4. Is Beamer actually ready?: You just never know if someone can be a head coach until they actually do the job. Beamer has certainly worked under some good coaches, including his father Frank at Virginia Tech, Steve Spurrier at South Carolina, Kirby Smart at Georgia and Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. But he was never in charge of an offense or defense. Beamer was the special teams coordinator at a couple of stops.
--
Extra point
Both quarterback Jason Brown and receiver Jalen Brooks are transfers from St. Francis. Neither played in 2020 due to the school canceling the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but both had big seasons in 2019. Brown passed for 3,124 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. Brooks, his top target, caught 39 passes for 779 yards with 13 scores.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Clemson. Last season was the first time since 1909 the two programs didn't play and that was probably a good thing for South Carolina. The Tigers won the previous six meetings of the “Palmetto Bowl” and will surely be in the discussion to win the national title this year. A victory in the season finale would go a long way for Beamer.
Jeer: Tennessee. The Vols only finished with one more win last season than South Carolina, thanks in part to a four-point victory over the Gamecocks in the season opener. Tennessee is also breaking in a new head coach in Josh Heupel, who is looking to bring his up-tempo offense from Central Florida.
--
Crystal ball
4-8: Perhaps South Carolina can sneak in another win or two in Beamer’s first season. The Gamecocks did, after all, beat Auburn last season. Kentucky, Tennessee and maybe Missouri could turn into victories if things go right. But as of right now, it looks like South Carolina’s wins will mostly come from three of their non-conference games, although Troy is never an easy out.
--
Did you know?
Since 2014, South Carolina has only had one winning season in SEC play. That came in 2017 when the Gamecocks went 5-3 in the conference. That also happened to be their high in total wins since then with a 9-4 mark.
--
Quotebook
“Ever since I got into coaching — really you go back to when I was playing high school football, growing up in Blacksburg, Virginia, there were kids I played with who said, ‘The only reason you're the starting whatever on the football team or the baseball team is because your dad's the head coach at Virginia Tech.’”
— Shane Beamer on being in the shadow of his father, Frank
--
2020 results
(2-8, 2-8 SEC)
Tennessee; L, 31-27
at Florida; L, 38-24
at Vanderbilt; W, 41-7
Auburn; W, 30-22
at LSU; L, 52-24
Texas A&M; L, 48-3
at Ole Miss; L, 59-42
Missouri; L, 17-10
Georgia; L, 45-16
at Kentucky; L, 41-18
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; Eastern Illinois
Sept. 11; at East Carolina
Sept. 18; at Georgia
Sept. 25; Kentucky
Oct. 2; Troy
Oct. 9; at Tennessee
Oct. 16; Vanderbilt
Oct. 23; at Texas A&M
Nov. 6; Florida
Nov. 13; at Missouri
Nov. 20; Auburn
Nov. 27; Clemson
--
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.