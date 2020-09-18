Coach’s corner
Head coach: Will Muschamp
Age: 49
Record at school: 26-25
--
Breaking it down
Location: Columbia, South Carolina
Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)
All-time record: 612-587-44
Mascot: Cocky
Last conference title appearance: 2010
Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Two studs at defensive back: The Gamecocks have typically had solid defensive players make it to the NFL. Linebacker D.J. Wonnum and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw were examples last year, and this year's tandem could be in the defensive backfield. Juniors Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu are expected to lead on the back end, as Horn was an All-SEC freshman selection in 2018 and Mukuamu was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019. Mukuamu burst onto the scene last season when he had three interceptions in South Carolina’s marquee win at Georgia in overtime.
2. Second year for Hilinski: Sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski is returns, coming off a 2019 season where he threw for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Hilinksi suffered a sprained knee in the second quarter of the Gamecocks’ win over Georgia. While he was still able to play, he had a minor surgery in the offseason. Hilinski is in a competition with Colorado State grad transfer Collin Hill, who played at Colorado State under new Gamecocks offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. While head coach Will Muschamp has yet to make a decision, a healthy Hilinski should see the field this year.
3. Replacing production at wideout: The Gamecocks will have a lot of work to do to replace production at receiver, as both Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards, the standouts for several years for South Carolina, are now in the NFL. One name to watch is senior Shi Smith, who is expected to be the No. 1 target. South Carolina still needs other receivers to step up, including players like OrTre Smith, Chad Terrell and Josh Vann.
4. White a weapon in kicking game: Senior kicker Parker White, a three-year starter returns for the Gamecocks after already enjoying a great career. Throughout his time at South Carolina, White owns five game-winning field goals, with the latest coming last year in a double-overtime win over Georgia. White currently ranks fourth in all-time field goals made in school history.
--
Extra point
The big move for South Carolina this offseason was bringing in a new offensive coordinator. Mike Bobo, the former head coach at Colorado State, returns to the SEC to serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Before working at Colorado State, Bobo was at Georgia for 22 years as both a player and later as offensive coordinator under former head coach Mark Richt.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Texas A&M. This series has been owned by the Aggies, who have won the last six meetings dating to 2014. After the Gamecocks were pounded 30-6 last season in College Station, Texas, South Carolina could be looking to break the streak. Typically, these games have been close. The Aggies escaped Columbia with a 26-23 win in 2018 and won 24-17 at home in 2017. Another year with Hilinksi under center and a solid defense could see the Gamecocks winning this game.
Jeer: Ole Miss. Year one under a new head coach is always tough, no matter the program. Ole Miss should certainly have some growing pains, but the Rebels still have the talent. Mix that talent with a great offensive coach in Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss might be able to surprise some people. Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee returns for his sophomore year after having some big moments in games despite the Rebels only finishing 4-8.
--
Crystal ball
4-6: South Carolina once again has a tough schedule in 2020, even without playing Clemson. South Carolina will be tested early with a home game to open the season against Tennessee and a Week 2 trip to Florida. The Gamecocks should be competitive in most games, but should finish just below .500.
--
Did you know?
For the first time since 1909, South Carolina won’t play Clemson this season. The rivalry is the second oldest rivalry in NCAA Division I football, just behind Minnesota and Wisconsin. The game is, however, the oldest in-state rivalry in the country and was first played in 1896. With the Southeastern conference shifting to playing only conference games this season, this year’s version of the “Palmetto Bowl” won’t happen. Clemson has won the last six meetings, but South Carolina won the previous five.
--
Quotebook
“Guys cannot go into fall camp thinking, 'I'm going to get redshirted' or this or that or the other. They've got to all get ready to play. 'Cause you never know when your number's going to be called. Be ready when your number's called. The standard doesn't change. Be ready to go play at a championship level."
— Muschamp
--
2019 results
(4-8, 3-5 SEC)
vs. North Carolina; L, 24-20
Charleston Southern; W, 72-10
Alabama; L, 47-23
at Missouri; L, 34-14
Kentucky; W, 24-7
at Georgia (2OT); W, 24-20
Florida; L, 38-27
at Tennessee; L, 41-21
Vanderbilt; W, 24-7
Appalachian State; L, 20-15
at Texas A&M; L, 30-6
Clemson; L, 38-3
--
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; Tennessee
Oct. 3; at Florida
Oct. 10; at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17; Auburn
Oct. 24; at LSU
Nov. 7; Texas A&M
Nov. 14; at Ole Miss
Nov. 21; Missouri
Nov. 28; Georgia
Dec. 5; at Kentucky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.