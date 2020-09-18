Coach’s corner
Head coach (interim): Scotty Walden
Age: 30
Record at school: 0-0
Breaking it down
Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Stadium: M.M. Roberts Stadium (36,000)
All-time record: 601-432-27
Conference affiliation: C-USA
Last conference title appearance: 2011
Returning starters: 9 (5 offense, 4 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Coaching change: Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson resigned just four days after the Golden Eagles’ 32-21 loss Sept. 3 to South Alabama. Athletic director Jeremy McClain announced on Sept. 7 that assistant coach Scotty Walden will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Walden is in his fourth season with Southern Miss, previously serving as the co-offensive coordinator as well as the wide receivers coach.
2. Veteran Abraham needs better showing: Senior quarterback Jack Abraham entered the season as one of the team’s most experienced players with 21 career starts. Against South Alabama, however, Abraham had a less-than-stellar performance, finishing 22-for-32 with 314 yards. He didn’t throw any interceptions, which is a positive, but he fumbled (Golden Eagles did recover) and Southern Miss had trouble finding the end zone through the air. Abraham is the third player in school history to reach the 3,000-yard mark, doing so last season.
3. Linebackers lead defense: The Golden Eagles have a pair of linebackers who will be key in ensuring Southern Miss has a solid defense. Senior Swayze Bozeman, who finished 2019 with 57 tackles and 4.5 sacks, was the team’s second-leading tackler against South Alabama with 10. Sophomore Hayes Maples finished with eight.
4. Young running back corps: Senior Kevin Perkins is the most experienced player in the backfield after rushing for 547 yards last season. He’s joined by several young players, including redshirt freshman Dee Baker and freshman Frank Gore Jr. Gore is the son of the NFL’s third all-time leading rusher, Frank Gore Sr. Junior college transfer Don Ragsdale is also expected to contribute.
Extra point
Prior to Hopson’s resignation, the Golden Eagles already had several coaching changes. Akeem Davis transitioned from defensive backs to running backs in 2020. Cedric Thomas joined the Southern Miss staff to coach defensive backs after serving as the head coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff the last two seasons. Tim Billings, who is in his 41st year in coaching, is moving from defensive coordinator and safeties coach to tight ends. Tony Pecoraro, who coached at Southern Miss in 2016-17, takes over as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Upset special
Cheer: Florida Atlantic. Losing a head coach this early in the season makes for what could be a tough year, but the Golden Eagles still have plenty of chances to earn some marquee wins. An Oct. 10 game at home against a solid FAU team makes for a potential upset. While new head coach Willie Taggart has plenty of coaching experience, programs with new head coaches typically take time to adjust, giving Southern Miss an opportunity to steal a win.
Jeer: Texas-El Paso. Following up with a big win with a big loss could be in the cards for a Southern Miss team transitioning after losing its head coach. UTEP certainly isn’t the best team the Golden Eagles will face, but the Miners still have talent. UTEP could catch Southern Miss coming off a big win and beat the Golden Eagles.
Crystal Ball
5-6: The Golden Eagles have a good enough team to stay competitive in the C-USA despite losing their head coach after the first game of the season. For every game against tough teams like UAB and Western Kentucky, there are winnable games against Texas-San Antonio and North Alabama. Quarterback Jack Abraham should improve over the course of the season to help the offense and the defense has enough experience to help win close games.
Did you know?
The Golden Eagles lost leading receiver Quez Watkins to the NFL. He finished last year with 1,179 yards and six touchdowns. However, all is not lost among the receivers. Senior Tim Jones returns after finishing second in receiving with 902 yards and three touchdowns. Jones had a nice game in the loss to South Alabama, picking up 139 yards on six catches, but didn’t find the end zone. Outside of Jones, the Golden Eagles need other players to emerge, such as junior receiver Jason Brownlee and senior tight end Grayson Gunter.
Quotebook
"Coach Hopson came to me after last Thursday's game to discuss what was on his heart and after much discussion over the weekend, he and I agreed that new leadership for our football program is needed. Coach Hopson has been a part of our program for 10 years. I appreciate his commitment to Southern Miss and wish Jay and his family nothing but the best."
— McClain on Hopson's departure on Sept. 7
2019 results
(7-6, 5-3 C-USA)
Alcorn State; W, 38-10
at Mississippi State; L, 38-15
at Troy; W, 47-42
at Alabama; L, 49-7
Texas-El Paso; W, 31-13
North Texas; W, 45-27
at Louisiana Tech; L, 45-30
at Rice; W, 20-6
UAB; W, 37-2
at Texas-San Antonio; W, 36-17
Western Kentucky; L, 28-10
Armed Forces Bowl
vs. Florida Atlantic; L, 34-17
2020 schedule
Sept. 3; South Alabama; L, 32-21
Sept. 19; Louisiana Tech
Sept. 26; Tulane
Oct. 3; at North Texas
Oct. 10; Florida Atlantic
Oct. 17; at Texas-El Paso
Oct. 24; at Liberty
Oct. 31; Rice
Nov. 7; North Alabama
Nov. 14; at Western Kentucky
Nov. 21; Texas-San Antonio
Nov. 27; at UAB
