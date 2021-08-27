Coach’s corner
Head coach: Josh Heupel
Record: first year at Tennessee, 28-8 in 3 years overall
Age: 43
Hometown: Aberdeen, South Dakota
Playing career: Threw for more than 7,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in two years as Oklahoma's quarterback (1999-2000).
Coordinators: Alex Golesh (offense), Tim Banks (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Knoxville
Home: Neyland Stadium (102,455 capacity, first game 1921)
All-time record: 849-402-53
Mascot: Smokey
Band: Pride of the Southland Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2007
Returning starters: 7 (2 offense, 5 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Some fresh air: Jeremy Pruitt’s three-year tenure in Knoxville was not good. Tennessee won just 10 SEC games and never finished higher than a tie for third place in the East. There was talk last season that the team looked like it quit on Pruitt and was disinterested in playing at times. The hope is that Josh Heupel can change that. At Central Florida, Heupel won nearly 78 percent of his games and had two seasons of 10 wins or more.
2. In need of a quarterback: The QB situation is certainly murky. The Vols have four options to choose from to replace Jarrett Guarantano, who transferred in the offseason. If Heupel goes with more experience, it could be Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker or Michigan transfer Joe Milton. Hooker threw for 2,894 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions over the last two seasons. Milton started five games for Michigan in 2020 and threw for 1,077 yards and four scores. If the Vols opt for a younger player, it could be Harrison Bailey or Kaidon Salter. Bailey started three games last season for Tennessee and Salter is a freshman.
3. Keep an eye on Jalin: Heupel’s offense has been described as a “receiver’s dream.” And that should be a big help to Jalin Hyatt. The sophomore finished last season as the team’s third-leading receiver with 20 catches, 276 yards and two touchdowns, including an 84-yard afternoon against Alabama. Overall, he averaged 13.8 yards per catch. If Tennessee can figure out its quarterback situation, Hyatt could have a big season.
4. Speed is the goal: The Vols weren’t good offensively last season. They finished 12th in the SEC in total offense. Tennessee also averaged just 66 plays per game and a little more than 25 seconds between them, according to Athlon Sports. UCF, meanwhile, averaged nearly 86 plays on offense with a little more than 19 seconds between them. More plays means the possibility of more points.
--
Extra point
Tennessee scored an average of 7.1 points per game in the second half last season. That was the worst mark in the SEC and 122nd nationally.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Florida. Between Alabama, Georgia and the Gators, this has a chance to be the most likely. It’s early enough in the season — Week 4. Florida is retooling at a number of key offensive positions, but Tennessee has only beaten the Gators once in its last 16 tries.
Jeer: Pittsburgh. Tennessee’s non-conference schedule, which consists of Bowling Green, Pitt, Tennessee Tech and South Alabama, isn’t particularly tough. The Panthers are the only Power 5 school on the list. But Pitt has exactly been a top-tier team under coach Pat Narduzzi. His record at the school is just 42-34.
--
Crystal ball
6-6: After the disastrous tenure of Pruitt that ended 3-7 in 2020, it would be hard not to have any kind of improvement, record-wise. The Vols don’t return many starters and have quite a bit of inexperience, which won’t help in games against the likes of Alabama, Florida and Georgia, but there are certainly some winnable games on the list. Tennessee could top last year’s win total in its non-conference games alone.
--
Did you know?
Tennessee hasn’t had a double-digit win season since 2007, the last year it reached the SEC championship game. The Vols’ high since then was nine wins (in 2015 and 2016) under former coach Butch Jones. Safe to say, that would sound pretty good to Tennessee fans right about now.
--
Quotebook
“As a player, as a coach, I've always admired this league, believed in what it is, the strength of it, from top to bottom. The number of talented players that you're able to recruit to this brand and compete at the highest level. It's been a lot of fun being back in here.”
— Huepel on coaching in the SEC
--
2020 results
(3-7, 3-7 SEC)
at South Carolina; W, 31-27
Missouri; W, 35-12
at Georgia; L, 44-21
Kentucky; L, 34-7
Alabama; L, 48-17
at Arkansas; L, 24-13
at Auburn; L, 30-17
Florida; L, 31-19
at Vanderbilt; W, 42-17
Texas A&M; L, 34-13
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; Bowling Green
Sept. 11; Pittsburgh
Sept. 18; Tennessee Tech
Sept. 25; at Florida
Oct. 2; at Missouri
Oct. 9; South Carolina
Oct. 16; Ole Miss
Oct. 23; at Alabama
Nov. 6; at Kentucky
Nov. 13; Georgia
Nov. 20; South Alabama
Nov. 27; Vanderbilt
--
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.