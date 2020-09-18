Coach’s corner
Head coach: Jeremy Pruitt
Age: 46
Record at school: 13-12
--
Breaking it down
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Stadium: Neyland Stadium (102,455)
All-time record: 846-395-53
Mascot: Smokey
Last conference title appearance: 2007
Returning starters: 16 (8 offense, 8 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Quarterback situation: At Tennessee, the Volunteers can go with either experience or young talent at the quarterback position. If it is the former, Tennessee will have the luxury of a player in Jarrett Guarantano who has 25 starts in 34 career games. Last season, Brian Maurer and J.T. Shrout pushed Guarantano for playing time by midseason, but Guarantano bounced back and had big games against Kentucky and Missouri to close the season. If Guarantano can keep the consistency going, the Volunteers could look to him, but don’t count out former 5-star quarterback in freshman Harrison Bailey, either.
2. Big shoes to fill on defense: The Volunteers’ defense was a big reason why Tennessee was able to turn its season around in 2019, going from 1-5 to start to clinching a bowl berth and a subsequent Gator Bowl win. In 2020, Tennessee will have to replace production from all three levels of the defense, with players edge rusher Darrell Taylor, Daniel Bituli and Nigel Warrior gone. The Volunteers return linebacker Henry To’o To’o, who recorded 73 tackles last season, along with junior cornerback Bryce Thompson. The majority of the defensive line returns, including players like defensive ends Darrel Middleton and Aubrey Solomon.
3. Tough schedule for Vols get tougher: Tennessee would’ve had a tough slate if the SEC kept its original scheduling format, but now with only having conference games, the Volunteers have quite a gauntlet. After opening the season on the road at South Carolina, Tennessee has Missouri at home before traveling to Athens, Georgia, followed by a tough Kentucky team at home and then Alabama at home. The Dec. 5 matchup with Florida marks just the second time since 1992 the two teams won’t play in September.
4. Offensive line a strength: Tennessee has a lot of talent — and experience — along the offensive line, even if Georgia transfer Cade Mays does not receive immediate eligibility. Headlined by All-SEC left guard Trey Smith and sixth-year senior center Brandon Kennedy, the Volunteers not only have the talent, but also the depth up front. Tennessee has around eight linemen that will either start or be significant contributors: Smith, Kennedy, Jahmir Johnson, Wanya Morris, Jerome Carvin, Darnell Wright, K'Rojhn Calbert and Riley Locklear.
--
Extra point
Tennessee lost Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings after the 2019 season, which includes a total of 1,604 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, just over half the overall production from UT receivers. Senior Josh Palmer returns after finishing as the team’s third-leading receiver. Freshman Jalin Hyatt has also impressed during preseason practice and looks to contribute.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Florida. A game that normally takes place in September will be at the end of the season, and this year’s Volunteers look primed for a big win to close the season. Tennessee hasn’t had recent success against the Gators, only winning once in the last 15 years. While Florida has a strong team in 2020, look for Tennessee to turn some heads and get a big win in the season finale.
Jeer: South Carolina. Opening the season at South Carolina would normally be difficult for a regular season, but the limited fan attendance will downplay home-field advantage. However, South Carolina surprised most college football fans last season when it upset Georgia on the road. With a healthy starting quarterback in Tyler Hilinski and what usually is a tough defense under head coach Will Muschamp, look for the Gamecocks to start the season off with an upset win.
--
Crystal ball
5-5: Tennessee should have some good wins and some not-so-good losses in the SEC’s modified schedule for 2020. So, in terms of year-by-year improvement, the Volunteers will likely look at this season as a plateau after finishing 7-5 in 2019. Wins over Texas A&M and Kentucky should give the Volunteers reason for optimism, but at the same time, Tennessee will have more work to do to catch up with Georgia and Florida in the SEC East.
--
Did you know?
The preseason awards keep piling in for senior offensive lineman Trey Smith. Smith was named as an preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press. He’s also on a number of watch lists, including the Wuerffel Trophy (community service) and Outland Trophy (nation’s best interior lineman).
--
Quotebook
“My whole thing the whole time is, can we protect our players? It's the most important thing. I don't know the angle here. I can tell you, as a coach, the No. 1 concern for us is the safety of everybody in this building. Do we want to play? Absolutely. We want to play. The kids want to play. But the No. 1 thing for us is to make sure that we can protect the people around us and that will never change. That will never ever change.”
— Pruitt
--
2019 results
(8-5, 5-3 SEC)
Georgia State; L, 38-30
BYU (2OT); L, 29-26
Chattanooga; W, 45-0
at Florida; L, 34-3
Georgia; L, 43-14
Mississippi State; W, 20-10
at Alabama; L, 35-13
South Carolina; W, 41-21
UAB; W, 30-7
at Kentucky; W, 17-13
at Missouri; W, 24-20
Vanderbilt; W, 28-10
Gator Bowl
vs. Indiana; W, 23-22
--
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; at South Carolina
Oct. 3; Missouri
Oct. 10; at Georgia
Oct. 17; Kentucky
Oct. 24; Alabama
Nov. 7; Arkansas
Nov. 14; Texas A&M
Nov. 21; at Auburn
Nov. 28; at Vanderbilt
Dec. 5; Florida
