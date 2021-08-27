Coach’s corner
Head coach: Jimbo Fisher
Record: 26-10 in 4 years at A&M, 109-33 in 11 years overall
Age: 56
Hometown: Clarksburg, West Virginia
Playing career: Salem College, Samford
Coordinators: Darrell Dicky (offense); Mike Elko (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: College Station, Texas
Home: Kyle Stadium (102,733 capacity, first game 1924)
All-time record: 758-487-48
Mascot: Reveille
Band: Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band
Last conference title game appearance: 1998 (Big 12)
Returning starters: 15 (6 offense, 9 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Who’s the quarterback: Kellen Mond was a fixture at the position for the past four years, but now it’s going to be either Zach Calzada and Haynes King to try to guide the Aggies to an SEC championship. King is a freshman and Calzada a sophomore. Both have limited experience.
2. O-line needs rebuilding: Junior guard Kenyon Green is the lone returning starter along the offensive line. He started all 10 games a year ago and has 23 starts in his career. The Aggies need to develop the line quickly in order to protect an inexperienced quarterback.
3. Star power on offense: The Aggies might have the best returning running back in the conference in Isaiah Spiller, who finished with 1,036 yards and 9 TDs in 2020. Fisher’s team also returns its top three receivers and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
4. Experienced defense: Except for a misstep in a big loss against Alabama in which they gave up 54 points, the Aggies played exceptionally well on defense in 2020. Five times they limited the opposition to 14 points or less. With nine returning players, the defense should again be stout.
--
Extra point
Texas A&M will celebrate the centennial anniversary of its storied 12th man tradition. It began in 1922 in a game against Centre College, which was the nation’s top-ranked team at the time.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. Assuming they get past Arkansas and Mississippi State, a win over the Crimson Tide would give the Aggies an inside track to the West Division title and some revenge for last year’s embarrassing loss.
Jeer: Arkansas. The Razorbacks are an improving program and a slip up by Texas A&M in this game could derail its SEC title hopes before they even get started.
--
Crystal ball
10-2: Texas A&M gets both Alabama and Auburn at home, but has tough road games at Ole Miss and LSU late in the season. It’s tough to think the Aggies can avoid at least two losses.
--
Did you know?
Kenyon Green is moving from guard to left tackle this season, and he’ll be called on to guard the quarterback’s blind side. If he can handle the move successfully, it will make things a lot easier on the team’s inexperienced quarterbacks.
--
Quotebook
“I don't have any regrets. That's what we're here for, isn't it? Isn't that why everybody's here? That's what makes this league this league. That's what we expect to do at Texas A&M. In saying all that — Nick and I are friends. We've known each other a long time. We coached together. We're from the same world, if that makes any sense. I have the utmost respect for what he's done and what he's accomplished. He's the standard, and the standard is what you have to play to.”
— Fisher explaining what he meant when he said Texas A&M would beat Alabama while Nick Saban is still coaching the Tide
--
2020 results
(9-1, 8-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt; W, 17-12
at Alabama; L, 52-24
Florida; W, 41-38
at Mississippi State; W, 28-14
Arkansas; W, 42-31
at South Carolina; W, 48-3
LSU; W, 20-7
at Auburn; W, 31-20
Tennessee; W, 34-13
Orange Bowl (Miami)
vs. North Carolina; W, 41-27
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; Kent State
Sept. 11; at Colorado
Sept. 18; New Mexico
Sept. 25; vs. Arkansas
Oct. 2; Mississippi State
Oct. 9; Alabama
Oct. 16; at Missouri
Oct. 23; South Carolina
Nov. 6; Auburn
Nov. 13; at Ole Miss
Nov. 20; Prairie View A&M
Nov. 27; at LSU
(Sept. 25 game in Arlington, Texas)
--
— Gregg Dewalt
