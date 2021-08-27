Coach’s corner
Head coach: Chip Lindsey
Record: 10-13 in 2 years at Troy
Age: 46
Hometown: Madison
Playing career: Lettered in 1992 at North Alabama.
Coordinators: Luke Meadows (offense), Brandon Hall (defense)
Info booth
Location: Troy
Home: Veterans Memorial Stadium (30,000 capacity, first game 1950)
All-time record: 548-418-29
Mascot: T-Roy
Band: Sound of the South
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 15 (8 offense, 7 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Martial law: Junior Carlton Martial is one of the best linebackers in the nation. Not bad for a former walk-on. Who is 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds. The junior led the nation with 113 tackles last season and is primed for more. “He’s not very good. I don’t know what they’re seeing in that,” Lindsay joked before sharing a story from his first spring. “I was upset with our O-line. … I was like, ‘Why are we not blocking this guy?’ You find out real quick that he has unbelievable instincts, is really competitive, understands football and his position, and it means a lot to him.” Martial should be third on the school’s all-time tackle list by the end of this season. “This league is filled with talent,” Martial said. “I’m looking forward to being the quarterback of the defense. Last year, I didn’t really talk much, and I had to become more of a vocal leader.”
2. B.J. still around: Running back B.J. Smith is entering his sixth season. He was the Sun Belt’s preseason offensive player of the year in 2019 but injuries limited him the last two years. At 1,831 career yards, Smith — with a healthy sixth season — could emerge on the school’s top-5 list. He won’t get as high as his new jersey number after swapping 26 for 3. “All change isn’t bad, so I thought why not?” Smith said of the change. “I feel about as good as I’ve felt in three years.”
3. Big gun Gunnar: Quarterback Gunnar Watson started nine games last year and threw for 2,141 yards and 16 touchdowns. This is his fourth year in the system, and he remains a sophomore. But Missouri transfer Taylor Powell could unseat Watson.
4. Big addition: Sophomore defensive end Jamarcus Chatman, who appeared in four games at Florida State in 2019, opted out last season at Troy. He’s a former four-star recruit, and the Trojans need more from their defensive front.
Extra point
Offensive lineman Austin Stidham was named an Academic All-American this summer. He’s the first in Troy football history and 17th in all sports from the school. The Russellville native graduated this summer in biology and biological science.
Upset special
Cheer: Liberty. The Flames were national darlings last year and will be on the road after a lightweight opener vs. Campbell.
Jeer: Louisiana-Monroe. Troy plays at Southern Miss the week before and at South Carolina the week after. At Louisiana-Monroe could be an issue.
Crystal ball
5-7: Troy is ebbing as far as being a regular Sun Belt contender. The Trojans were picked to finish last in the Sun Belt East. Carlton Martial deserves better.
Did you know?
Troy’s teams, formerly known as the Bulldogs or Teachers or Red Wave, became the Trojans in 1973. The morning that the team played at Northeast Louisiana (now Louisiana-Monroe), the then-Troy State student body voted Trojans by a 2-to-1 margin. In 2005, Troy State became Troy.
Quotebook
“We have goals, and we strive to be 1 percent better each day. I think, if everybody can push to their potential, we have a chance to be special.”
— Smith
2020 results
(5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt)
at Middle Tennessee; W, 47-14
at BYU; L, 48-7
Texas State; W, 37-17
Eastern Kentucky; W, 31-29
Georgia State; L, 36-34
at Arkansas State; W, 38-10
at Georgia Southern; L, 20-13
Middle Tennessee; L, 20-17
at Appalachian State; L, 47-10
at South Alabama; W, 29-0
Coastal Carolina; L, 42-38
Louisiana-Monroe; canceled
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; Southern
Sept. 11; Liberty
Sept. 18; at Southern Mississippi
Sept. 25; at Louisiana-Monroe
Oct. 2; at South Carolina
Oct. 9; Georgia Southern
Oct. 16; at Texas State
Oct. 28; at Coastal Carolina
Nov. 6; South Alabama
Nov. 13; Louisiana-Lafayette
Nov. 20; Appalachian State
Nov. 27; at Georgia State
— A. Stacy Long
