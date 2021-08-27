Coach’s corner
Head coach: Bill Clark
Record: 40-22 in 5 years at UAB, 51-26 in 6 years overall
Age: 53
Hometown: Anniston
Playing career: N/A
Coordinators: Bryant Vincent (offense), David Reeves (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Birmingham
Home: Protective Stadium (47,100 capacity, first game Oct. 2)
All-time record: 153-169-2
Mascot: Blaze
Band: Marching Blazers
Last conference title game appearance: 2020
Returning starters: 16 (7 offense, 9 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Excited about a new home: UAB is finally rid of Legion Field and will play its first season at the new Protective Stadium. The stadium cost $175 million and the Blazers will play their first home game there Oct. 2 against Liberty. The Flames are ranked in the top 25 to open the season and if they play well early, it will be a big matchup for the stadium opener.
2. No changes up front: UAB brings back all but six starters from last season, meaning there is plenty of experience on a team expecting to repeat as Conference USA champion. Perhaps the biggest asset, however, is the offensive line which is returning all five starters. The group — left tackle Kadeem Telfort, left guard Colby Ragland, center Andrew Smith Jr., right guard Matthew Trehern and right tackle Sidney Wells — helped the Blazers average 200 rushing yards per game last season and allowed just four sacks.
3. Can Johnston stay healthy? Quarterback Tyler Johnston has played well when he’s in the lineup, but over each of the last two years he’s missed multiple games, including four in 2020. The Blazers do have a reliable backup in sophomore Bryson Lucero, who threw for 969 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.
4. Moving Moll around: UAB has moved Kristopher Moll back and forth between safety and linebacker and the fifth-year senior has done relatively well at both. Last season, he notched a team-high 59 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss. This year, he’ll play more at safety and is on the Bednarik Award watch list for the best defensive player in college football.
--
Extra point
UAB finished last season seventh nationally in total defense, making it the third straight year the unit finished in the top 10. The Blazers didn’t do too bad in their conference rankings either, finishing first in passing defense, second in rushing and total defense and fourth in scoring.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Georgia. The Bulldogs have consistently been in the national title conversation over the past few years. This will be just the third meeting between the programs with Georgia winning the previous two, including a 34-0 victory in 2006.
Jeer: Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks are a good team. They finished last season — split between the fall and spring — ranked in the top 25 of the FCS polls. Still, it’s never good to lose to an FCS opponent, especially to start the season and a week before going to Georgia.
--
Crystal ball
10-3: UAB’s two toughest opponents this season will be Georgia in Week 2 and Liberty in Week 5. Both teams finished last season ranked in the top 25 and are so again to start the season. But outside of that, most of the Blazers’ games are winnable.
--
Did you know?
Since UAB returned to action in 2017, the Blazers are 34-16 overall. That’s the most wins of any C-USA team during that span. That also includes a 24-7 conference record, including 18-3 in their division.
--
Quotebook
"In my opinion, when I think of UAB football, I think of excellence. From a team that was just happy to be reinstated, we've built a culture here. From the guys that are from '18 and even '17, we've built a culture to establish that we want championships. That describes excellence to me."
— Clark
--
2020 results
(6-3, 3-1 C-USA)
Central Arkansas; W, 45-35
at Miami; L, 31-14
at South Alabama; W, 42-10
Texas-San Antonio; W, 21-13
Western Kentucky; W, 37-14
Louisiana-Lafayette; L, 24-20
at Louisiana Tech; (OT) L, 37-32
at Rice; W, 21-16
Conference USA championship
at Marshall; W, 22-13
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 1; vs. Jacksonville State
Sept. 11; at Georgia
Sept. 18; at North Texas
Sept. 25; at Tulane
Oct. 2; Liberty
Oct. 9; Florida Atlantic
Oct. 16; at Southern Mississippi
Oct. 23; Rice
Nov. 6; Louisiana Tech
Nov. 13; at Marshall
Nov. 20; at Texas-San Antonio
Nov. 26; Texas-El Paso
(Sept. 1 game in Montgomery)
--
— David Glovach
