Coach’s corner
Head coach: Chris Willis
Age: 46
Record at school: 16-15
Breaking it down
Location: Florence
Stadium: Braly Stadium (14,215)
All-time record: 476-276-16
Conference affiliation: Big South
Returning starters: 13 (6 offense, 7 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Who will be under center?: UNA lost two-year starter Christian Lopez to graduation, who was key down the stretch in 2019 to help the Lions both compete in and win some big games. Now, UNA will look for either Blake Dever or Rett Files to assume the role, but head coach Chris Willis said he would like them both to compete through fall camp before making a final decision. Dever, a senior, started in some games last season and played well, while Files, a redshirt sophomore also received some playing time near the end of games.
2. Defensive line, linebackers should be strong: Senior Wallace Cowins, fresh off finishing third on the team with 66 tackles in 2019, is back at defensive end, while redshirt junior Brodric Martin and junior Jbril Glaze return in the middle. The Lions also added depth, bringing in graduate transfer Terrell Townsend, junior Dakari Bickham and senior Mike Boykin. At linebacker, senior Will Evans returns, along with senior Christon Taylor, who was dismissed from the team in 2019 but has been cleared to return this fall. The Lions also signed former junior college linebackers Jaecorian Barnes and Darrell Sims, who will also add depth in the middle.
3. Receivers should shine: UNA got great production out of four receivers last year who all return for their redshirt junior seasons. Cortez Hall, Andre Little, Jakobi Byrd and Dexter Boykin combined for 2,493 of the Lions’ 3,135 receiving yards, as well as 15 of UNA’s 20 receiving touchdowns.
4. Special teams in good hands: The Lions do-it-all player on special teams, punter/kicker Joe Gurley, returns for his senior season after a solid and consistent 2019. Gurley finished the year 14-for-17 on field goals with a long of 48 yards. He also averaged 42 yards per punt, pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 16 times. His biggest moment came when he hit a game-winning field goal over Campbell at Braly Stadium.
Extra point
The Lions season opener at Liberty on Oct. 3 will be the Lions' first FBS game since 1997, when UNA beat Louisiana-Lafayette on the road in four overtimes. The Lions rushed for 408 yards. UNA plays three FBS opponents this season, including Liberty, Southern Miss and BYU.
Upset special:
Cheer: Jacksonville State. The Lions’ only home game comes against a familiar opponent. While the series dates to 1949, the two teams have only played twice in the 21st century. Jacksonville State took both games, including a 30-12 win in 2019. The Gamecocks are playing at Braly Stadium for the first time since 1992 and the game has the making of being a big highlight win for the Lions in the re-modified schedule and peculiar year that is 2020.
Jeer: Liberty, Southern Miss, BYU. The Lions will almost certainly be underdogs in the remaining three games, all against FBS opponents. While it is likely the Lions can compete in any of these contests, coming up with a win on the road could prove difficult. These games are designed to give players a chance to see tougher competition and potentially give the program exposure.
Crystal ball
1-3: Given the way the year is and how the season is going to look this fall, the Lions players and coaches have said they’re happy to be getting the chance to play at all. That being said, UNA will face stiff competition at Liberty, BYU and Southern Miss, but should get a big win at home against Jacksonville State to carry momentum forward into next season.
Did you know?
In 2019, Willis said his team had the talent to compete in the Big South and at the FCS level, but oftentimes a lack of depth held back the Lions. The coaching staff approached the offseason to bring in players to alleviate that. The Lions signed 17 transfer players, including six offensive lineman, an area of focus for UNA.
Quotebook
“We felt like the best thing to do was to get out there and play some football. The goal that we’re looking at is down the road, we’re trying to look at when that year comes, we’re ready to play for a conference championship. Playing this fall and playing the opponents this fall is a step in that direction.”
— Willis
2019 results
(3-7)
Western Illinois; W, 26-17
at Montana; L, 61-17
Alabama A&M; L, 31-24
at Jacksonville St.; L, 30-12
Presbyterian; W, 41-21
at Hampton; L, 40-34
Charleston Southern; L, 25-20
at Kennesaw St.; L, 41-17
Campbell; W, 25-24
at Monmouth; L, 49-38
at Gardner-Webb; W, 34-30
2020 schedule
Oct. 3; at Liberty
Oct. 17; Jacksonville State
Nov. 7; at Southern Miss
Nov. 21; at BYU
