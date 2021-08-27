Coach’s corner
Head coach: Clark Lea
Record: first season
Age: 38
Hometown: Nashville
Playing career: Was a fullback at Vanderbilt from 2002-04, but played baseball at NAIA national champion Birmingham-Southern in 2001 and Belmont in 2002.
Coordinators: David Raih (offense), Jesse Minter (defense)
Info booth
Location: Nashville
Home: Vanderbilt Stadium (40,350 capacity, first game 1981)
All-time record: 609-638-50
Mascot: Mr. Commodore
Band: The Spirit of Gold
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)
Four-down territory
1. New coach: Lea, the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame from 2018-20, obviously has a program with room for improvement and is familiar with the school. He earned his undergraduate and master’s at Vandy — both in political science. And, apparently, learned some political bluster, too. “Let me say, first, there's no better program in the country than Vanderbilt football, so that's why I'm back,” Lea said. “There's an unyielding belief in what's possible there. That's through my experience.”
2. Seals the deal: Ken Seals made a quick impact last year, the quickest you can make in college football. He became the third quarterback in SEC history to start the season opener as a true freshman. Seals started all nine games and completed almost 65 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. "I'm excited to see what he has in store this season," offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore said. "He's been working his tail off in the offseason putting in work day in and day out, and I can't wait to see him on the field this fall."
3. Re’Mahn noodle: Running back Re’Mahn Davis, an arrival from Temple, is expected to be a factor. The 5-foot-9 junior ran for 936 yards as a freshman in 2019 at Temple. He played four games last year.
4. Moving up? At least one Vandy player has a national championship ring — in football, even. Joseph Bulovas transferred in after appearing in 26 games for Alabama from 2017-20. He’s a graduate transfer pursuing a master’s degree in marketing.
Extra point
The Commodores announced this spring a fundraising campaign to raise $300 million to invest in major athletic facility improvements. The plans include new operations centers for football and basketball. "For this program to reach its potential and sustain success, this facility is going to go a long way in making that a reality for us," Lea said.
Upset special
Cheer: Connecticut? It’s really a take-your-pick situation since the Commodores will likely be underdogs in every game but the season opener. (Maybe even then?)
Jeer: East Tennessee State. Vandy, so woeful for seemingly so long, went winless last year for the first time. ETSU, which went 4-2 this spring, was the last team to lose to Vanderbilt, 38-0 in November 2019.
Crystal ball
1-11: After last year’s 0-fer, look for the Commodores to show improvement under Lea … and reach all of one win. It would be the 10th one-win season in school history, including an inaugural season 1-0 in 1890.
Did you know?
Vandy’s top six tacklers from last season return, but that’s not necessarily a positive attribute. Four of those were defensive backs, who generally make tackles after sizable gains. And the Commodores gave up a mere 487 yards offense per game.
Quotebook
"This year, there's a new standard. There's a new culture here. We're building a lot upon just being tougher, being tough guys and working on staying together and being about us, being selfless and humble workers, like I said. I think that will show a lot on the field."
— defensive lineman Daevion Davis
2020 results
(0-9, 0-9 SEC)
at Texas A&M; L, 17-12
LSU; L, 41-7
South Carolina; L, 41-7
Ole Miss; L, 54-21
at Mississippi State; L, 24-17
at Kentucky; L, 38-35
Florida; L, 38-17
at Missouri; L, 41-0
Tennessee; L, 42-17
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; East Tennessee State
Sept. 11; at Colorado State
Sept. 18; Stanford
Sept. 25; Georgia
Oct. 2; Connecticut
Oct. 9; at Florida
Oct. 16; at South Carolina
Oct. 23; Mississippi State
Oct. 30; Missouri
Nov. 13; Kentucky
Nov. 20; at Ole Miss
Nov. 27; at Tennessee
— A. Stacy Long
