Head coach: Derek Mason
Age: 50
Record at school: 27-47
Breaking it down
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Stadium: Dudley Field (40,350)
All-time record: 600-613-50
Mascot: Mr. Commodore
Last conference title appearance: Never
Returning starters: 13 (3 offense, 10 defense)
Four down territory
1. Quarterback competition: Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has not named a starter at quarterback and there are five players competing for the job. Freshmen Kenny Seals and Mike Wright and juniors Jeremy Mussa, Danny Clark and Jack Bowen are all in contention, with early reports from practice having Seals and Mussa as the front-runners. Mason and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch are reluctant to speak openly about who is leading the pack, but Fitch likes the maturity of Seals despite being a freshman. He also has said that Mussa is one of the most intelligent players in the room.
2. Strong defensive line: The strength of the Vanderbilt defense could be up front. The Commodores both return and have brought in top talent. Senior Dayo Odeyingbo has started 21 games at defensive end, while redshirt senior Drew Birchmeier returns after making 12 starts at defensive tackle in 2019. The Commodores also have depth. Rutger Reitmaier (started his career at Oregon) and Rashaan Williams (juco signee) are expected to contribute. Other players brought in over the offseason are expected to add to the depth, including Florida transfer Malik Langham and Oklahoma transfer Derek Green.
3. More for Moore?: Redshirt junior Dmitri Moore returns after making a team-high 99 tackles last year. He averaged 8.2 tackles per game, good enough for third in the SEC. He’ll be expected to lead a defense that returns 10 starters. After initially opting out of the 2020 season at the beginning of preseason practice when his grandfather passed away from COVID-19, Moore has since opted back in, citing time and more information for the reason he changed his mind.
4. Replacing stars on offense: Vanderbilt lost standout running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, tight end Jared Pinkney and wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb to graduation and with it went a bulk of the offensive production. The three combined for 2,112 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. At running back, the Commodores could look to a committee approach. The most experienced player is redshirt senior Jamauri Wakefield, who played in 2018 but missed most of last season with an injury. Also in the mix is sophomore Keyon Brooks. In the passing game, receiver Cam Johnson is expected to assume the No. 1 receiver role and other players like Amir Abdur-Rahman, James Bostic and Chris Pierce are expected to contribute.
Extra point
Mason brought in several new assistants, including offensive and defensive coordinators. Todd Fitch will run the offense at Vanderbilt after spending the last four seasons at Louisiana Tech under head coach Skip Holtz. On defense, Ted Roof takes over after serving as defensive coordinator at Appalachian State in 2019. The Mountaineers went 13-1.
Upset special
Cheer: Ole Miss. Vanderbilt’s upset this season could come by way of its annual opponent from the SEC West. The Rebels have plenty of talent, but could have growing pains with new coach Lane Kiffin. With a veteran defense, the Commodores should be able to keep Ole Miss out of the end zone to secure the victory.
Jeer: Missouri. The Commodores lost to Missouri last season and will travel to Columbia this year to face a new-look team under new coach Eli Drinkwitz. Missouri has a tough schedule of its own, including games against LSU and Alabama and will likely be looking at getting in the win column on Oct. 17.
Crystal ball
2-9: The tough task for the Commodores is traversing a tough SEC-only schedule in 2020. While Vanderbilt should struggle, having SEC West opponents in Texas A&M and LSU to open this season isn’t easy, the Commodores won’t finish the year without a win. Vanderbilt, of course, will see the same teams from the SEC East every year, but its toughest opponents come in the last three weeks of the season, with home games against Florida and Tennessee followed by a trip to Georgia.
Did you know?
Vanderbilt’s last winning season was 2013, when the Commodores went 9-4 under head coach James Franklin and beat Houston 41-24 in the BBVA Compass Bowl. Under Mason, the Commodores have played in two bowl games and lost both. The Commodores' best season since was 2018, when Vanderbilt went 6-7 and lost to Baylor 45-38.
Quotebook
“Great challenges present great opportunities and for us, one of those opportunities for me right now is to have an opportunity to find exactly what this team is and what it needs to do to be successful in this environment. It’s about being accountable — accountable to one another, accountable to player coach, coach to player, everybody in this program to each other is where we got to go — of being focused on the task at hand. Everybody right now has a lot going on.”
— Mason
2019 results
(3-9, 1-7 SEC)
Georgia; L, 30-6
at Purdue; L, 42-24
LSU; L, 66-38
Northern Illinois; W, 24-18
at Ole Miss; L, 31-6
UNLV; L, 34-10
Missouri; W, 21-14
at South Carolina; L, 24-7
at Florida; L, 56-0
Kentucky; L, 38-14
East Tennessee State; W, 38-0
at Tennessee; L, 28-10
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; at Texas A&M
Oct. 3; LSU
Oct. 10; South Carolina
Oct. 17; at Missouri
Oct. 31; Ole Miss
Nov. 7; at Mississippi State
Nov. 14; at Kentucky
Nov. 21; Florida
Nov. 28; Tennessee
Dec. 5; at Georgia
