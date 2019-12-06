featured GAMEDAY: SEC Championship Game 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Online Poll Is the state aggressive enough in dealing with industrial pollution in the Decatur area? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMore ‘forever chemicals’ found in Morgan landfillsTempers flare on Kirby's apology demandCommunity Servants: Hospital Gala to honor Dr. Scott Matthews, Blake McAnally and Tom GuytonPolice: Man dead after Morgan County domestic altercationBerry leaving Decatur High for Arab superintendent job1 arrested in Decatur homicideHartselle ordinance addresses parking issues with trailers, motor homesMartha Rochelle Barran'Suspicious taped object' being removed in Flint area by bomb squad; public not in dangerMorgan sheriff: Jail contraband investigation results in Decatur woman's arrest Images Videos CommentedWhat should the city do about the Point Mallard Ice Complex, which is closed because of broken equipment? (5)Ana gets her gun: Judge drops firearm ban from former sheriff's probation (4)Jail fees hurt inmates' loved ones, help county budgets (3)Decatur driver's license exam office to open additional 5 hours weekly (3)Condolences pour in after shooting death of Alabama sheriff (2)Orr: Time to make plans to replace US 31 bridge (2)Cities in struggle to keep up with leaf pickup (2)Auburn defeats Alabama 48-45 in epic Iron Bowl (1)Candidates should balance budget, secure border (1)Kirby accuses fire department of unfair complaint against ambulance service (1) Sign up for our Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Obituaries and News Receive a daily newsletter containing a list of the day's funerals and obituaries. Restaurant Ratings Receive a weekly newsletter every Thursday about restaurant reviews and health ratings in the Decatur area. The Comics Sign up to receive links to the Saturday and Monday comics and puzzles pages. Today's High School Sports Receive a weekly review of high school sports each Saturday during the school year. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Morgan County Grand Jury Indictments Lawrence County Grand Jury Indictments Area Storm Shelters Restaurant Health Ratings Who's New Morgan County Marriage Licenses Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.