Today
UCF at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Washington at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday
Baylor at TCU, 11 a.m., FS1
East Carolina at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Penn State at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ABC
Purdue at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2
UMass at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN
Western Kentucky at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC
Illinois at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Kansas State at Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Louisville at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
LSU at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Princeton at Dartmouth, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
UAB at Southern Miss, 2:30 p.m., NFL
UConn at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
USC at Arizona State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Iowa at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., FOX
New Mexico State at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC
Appalachian State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN
Utah State at Fresno State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Clemson at NC State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Liberty at BYU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Tennessee at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC
Iowa State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FOX
Wyoming at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Nevada at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.