No. 1 Clemson, Lawrence dominate 12th-ranked Aggies 24-10

Clemson's Justyn Ross (8) catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Texas A&M's Keldrick Carper. Clemson travels to Syracuse in an ACC clash today at 6:30 p.m. on ABC. [RICHARD SHIRO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Richard Shiro

Today

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ESPN

Houston at Washington State, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

--

Saturday

Arkansas State at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Chattanooga at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Eastern Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

Kansas State at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Miami Ohio at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPNU

N.C. State at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FS1

Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m., FOX

Pittsburgh at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC

New Mexico at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Alabama at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Army at UTSA, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network

East Carolina at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Georgia Southern at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Memphis at South Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Stanford at UCF, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

UNLV at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN

USC at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Colorado State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Iowa at Iowa State, 3 p.m., FS1

SE Louisiana at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network alternate

Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN

Kent State at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Lamar at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Clemson at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Northwestern State at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

SEMO at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network alternate

TCU at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m., FS1

Oklahoma at UCLA, 7 p.m., FOX

Texas at Rice, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Portland State at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Texas Tech at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

