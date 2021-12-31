JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Accepting a spot in the Gator Bowl was easy for Rutgers. Getting there proved much more daunting.
The Scarlet Knights, a late substitution for Texas A&M in today’s game against 20th-ranked Wake Forest, spent several days trying to land a charter flight for the trip and eventually needed two to get everyone to Jacksonville.
In the meantime, suggestions poured in: Take a train. Rent a cruise ship.
Even after the flight came together, players and a few coaches were forced to wait 2 1/2 hours on a tarmac in Newark, New Jersey, to finally take off.
“Literally, when the wheels got off the ground, I said, ‘All right, this is official. We’re doing it,’” coach Greg Schiano recalled Thursday. “I promised these guys we’re coming down and we’re letting it hang out."
Winning the game might be the biggest challenge.
The Demon Deacons (10-3) have one of the nation’s most potent offenses. They average a school-record 41.9 points, which ranks second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and fifth in the nation.
Led by quarterback Sam Hartman and a dynamic receiving duo of Jaquarii Roberson and A.T. Perry, they have scored at least 21 points on every opponent this season — more than 40 eight times — and now face a Rutgers team that averages 20.5 a game.
That task became even tougher when the bowl game, usually a monthlong affair complete with three weeks of practices, became a quick turnaround.
Texas A&M pulled out because of a lack of available players due to injuries, opt-outs, transfers and COVID-19 issues. The NCAA gave Rutgers the first shot at filling the void because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate score of all the country’s 5-7 teams.
Schiano hastily gathered his players from Christmas break and held two practices in a heated bubble before heading south. They got in two more in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach this week.
“We didn’t win enough games to be bowl-eligible,” Schiano said. “We own that. But what we need to know is the work they did in the classroom is what allowed them to be first up when an opportunity opened. I tell them all the time, ‘There are no coincidences.’ You reap what you sow.”
This is Rutgers’ first bowl appearance since 2014.
Wake Forest, meanwhile, is trying to win 11 games for just the second time in the program’s 114-year history. It would help the Demon Deacons reach their 2021 goal of “going from good to great."
“It was a really aggressive motto," linebacker Luke Masterson said. "It wasn’t something that we had done in the past. I think when we put that out there, and the whole ACC looked at that, and if we didn’t accomplish going from good to great, we would have looked pretty stupid.”
