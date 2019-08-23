Coach’s corner
Head coach: Kirby Smart
Age: 44
Record at school: 32-10
Breaking it down
Location: Athens, Ga.
Stadium: Sanford Stadium (92,746)
All-Time record: 819-423-54
Conference affiliation: SEC
Last conference title game appearance: 2019
Returning starters: 12 (5 offense, 7 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Offensive questions: With just five starters returning on offense, Georgia will have to settle on a dependable lineup quickly. The Bulldogs open the season with SEC foe Vanderbilt in Nashville, then host Murray State and Arkansas State before facing Notre Dame in Athens in week four, followed by three straight SEC East rivals. Coach Kirby Smart will have to make some quick decisions about the direction of his offense.
2. Some good and bad news: Quarterback Jake Fromm returns for his third year after completing 206-of-306 passes for 2,749 yards and 30 touchdowns last year. Leading rusher D’Andre Swift is back after leading the Bulldogs with 163 carries for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns, all team highs despite starting only five games. Five of the top six receivers from last year are gone and the top tight end had only 11 catches, but the starting guards and tackles are all back to anchor the line.
3. Defensive strength: Safeties Richard LeCounte and J.R. Reed led the team last year with 74 and 66 tackles respectively, and inside linebacker Monty Rice was third with 59. They are all back, along with linebacker Tae Crowder who had 53 stops, including six for loss. The seven returning starters give Georgia a solid foundation on defense, and 29 lettermen return to solidify that side of the ball.
4. Special special teams: Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is back after hitting on 19-of-23 field goals and all of his 65 PAT attempts, giving him 154 straight PAT conversions. He also set the school record with 82 touchbacks on kickoffs. He could challenge the school records for total career points and career field goal percentage. Punter Jake Camarda averaged 42.6 yards per kick, with three punts over 60 yards.
Extra Point
The season opener against Vanderbilt will be unique for the Bulldogs in a number of ways. It will be their first true road opener since a 2013 loss at Clemson, the first opener away from home since the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta, the first opener against an SEC team since 1995 and the first opener at an SEC opponent since 1994.
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. Fans won’t be getting tickets to the Alabama game in their season-ticket package, but a Georgia-Alabama SEC Championship game for the second straight year is entirely possible. With Fromm and Swift operating behind their experienced offensive line, and an unknown but tough defense, this could be the year the Bulldogs come out on top of the Tide.
Jeer; Florida. Coach Dan Mullen turned the Gators into contenders in just one season and the Bulldogs will have to deal with Florida in the battle for the SEC East. Georgia easily won last year’s rivalry game, 36-17, but with another year of preparation, the Gators could be more than Georgia can handle.
Crystal ball
10-2: Georgia faces five teams ranked in the pre-season Top 25, including a brutal four-game stretch late in the year against Florida in the annual rivalry game in Jacksonville, Fla., hosting Missouri, visiting Auburn and hosting Texas A&M. A home game against Notre Dame the fourth game of the season should be a win for Georgia, but a tough Florida team last year will be improved under coach Dan Mullen and any of those other three SEC teams could surprise the Bulldogs.
Did you know?
Georgia placed three players on the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team, a total which equaled all of the other SEC schools combined. True freshmen Jordan Davis (defensive line) and Cade Mays (offensive line) along with redshirt freshman Isaiah Wilson (offensive line) gave the Bulldogs three picks on the All-America team for the first time since 2007. Georgia has had at least one freshman selected to the squad for three straight years.
Quotebook
Despite the success the Bulldogs have achieved in coach Kirby Smart’s first three seasons, he is not satisfied with the way things are at Georgia. “We need to keep improving. We want our players to have good fundamentals and to focus on the task at hand,” Smart said. “Getting better every day is how you get the most out of your team. That’s how we manage our practices. You will see a lot of good on good in practice.”
2018 results
Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0
Georgia 41, South Carolina 17
Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7
Georgia 43, Missouri 29
Georgia 38, Tennessee 12
Georgia 41, Vanderbilt 13
LSU 36, Georgia 16
Georgia 36, Florida 17
Georgia 34, Kentucky 17
Georgia 27, Auburn 10
Georgia 66, UMass 27
Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21
Alabama 35, Georgia 28 (SEC Championship)
Texas 28, Georgia 21 (Allstate Sugar Bowl)
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 at Vanderbilt
Sept 7 Murray State
Sept. 14 Arkansas State
Sept. 21 Notre Dame
Oct. 5 at Tennessee
Oct. 12 South Carolina
Oct. 19 Kentucky
Nov. 2 Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Nov. 9 Missouri
Nov. 16 at Auburn
Nov. 23 Texas A&M
Nov. 30 at Georgia Tech
— Dennis Tymkiw
