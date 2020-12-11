ATHENS, Ga. — Kearis Jackson was literally walking out his apartment door last Friday to head to Georgia's football complex when he received the text that the Vanderbilt game was off.
"It was about 11:30 or 12 and the whole team was getting ready to report to the facility for meetings," the Bulldogs' sophomore receiver said Monday. "We got a text and it said, 'postponed,' and I was like, 'how come?' We'd already gone through all the COVID testing and all that. But things happen and that was the outcome, so you have to take it and live with it."
Welcome to 2020 in college football.
It was the second time this season that the Bulldogs had prepared all week for an opponent only to learn, "never mind, y'all aren't playing this week." The last time was the back in the second week of November, when Georgia learned it would not be playing on the road at Missouri.
The No. 8 Bulldogs (6-2) and Tigers (5-3), originally scheduled to play Nov. 14, will now make up that game this Saturday in Columbia, Mo. That presents a whole different set of issues.
For one, Georgia will play at 11 a.m. local time on a day when the forecast calls for a low temperature in the 20s. Also, the current Missouri team is markedly different than the one the Bulldogs would have faced before Thanksgiving.
The Tigers are presently playing much better, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Coming into the original contest, Missouri averaged 18.5 points in its previous two games, a win and a loss. Heading into Saturday's game, the Tigers are averaging 45.5 points in back-to-back wins.
Missouri is likely still riding the emotional high of this past Saturday's 50-48 win over Arkansas. After falling behind with 43 seconds to play, the Tigers drove the length of the field for a game-winning field goal as time expired. It was the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in school history.
"Their quarterback (Connor Bazelak) is playing at a high level and he understands his coverages, looks," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "(Missouri coach) Eli (Drinkwitz) does a good job of getting passing-game situations based on the looks he gets. He can get really easy, soft-zone throws and they get yards after the catch and they get shots down the field off their play-actions."
The Tigers feature one of the best running backs in the SEC in senior Larry Rountree. He is averaging 104.4 yards rushing a game and has scored 11 touchdowns. Rountree is counterbalanced by junior Tyler Badie, who is averaging 5.1 yards a carry but is also Missouri's third-leading receiver with 23 catches for 314 yards and 2 TDs.
Meanwhile, wideouts Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton are both deep-ball threats. Bazelak, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound redshirt freshman from Dayton, Ohio, is completing 69.4% of his passes for 2,002 yards, with 5 TDs and 2 interceptions.
"Missouri runs a very challenging offense," Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell said. "They've got a lot of talented players and they've got a good tempo to their game. They're versatile; they can run the ball and pass the ball. So, we're up to the challenge and accept it."
