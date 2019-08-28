When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Knoxville, Tenn.
TV/Radio: ESPNU/Vol Radio Network
The series: Tennessee leads 1-0
The line: Tennessee by 26
--
Four-down territory
1. Experienced offense: For the first time since 1996, the Vols return their leading passer in Jarrett Guarantano, leading rusher in Ty Chandler and leading receiver in Marquez Callaway. Tennessee returns 98.5 percent of its receiving and 86.5 percent of its rushing production. Along the way, Guarantano set a school record with 166 straight passes without an interception.
2. Defensive woes: Tennessee is hurting on defense, especially on the line, where they lost all three starters from last season. The top returner from last year, Emmit Gooden, suffered a season-ending ACL tear earlier this month. Good news came when 6-5, 299-lb. Aubrey Solomon was granted a transfer from Michigan and is free to play immediately.
3. Special problem: Defensive back was not a position coach Jeremy Pruitt had to worry about before Saturday night, but the arrest of sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson had to have upset Pruitt’s plans. Thompson was arrested for domestic assault Saturday and Pruitt suspended him from the team indefinitely Monday. Thompson goes to court Sept. 3, which means he is likely to miss the season opener, and could miss an important game against BYU as well.
4. Huge question mark: Offensive lineman Trey Smith made a name for himself with his performance as a freshman, by coming in and earning a starting job. He played himself into SEC All-Freshman and Freshman All-America honors, but developed blood clots in his lungs that limited his time on the field last year. Getting him back would add strength to an already-strong line, but right now it is questionable as to whether he will be able to play.
--
By the numbers
1: Receiver Marquez Callaway comes into the season as the leading punt return specialist in the FBS, averaging 13.4 yards per return.
11: Linebacker Daniel Bituli is the 11th player to lead the Vols in tackles in consecutive seasons. He returns for his senior season this year.
2: Ty Chandler had two runs of 75-plus yards last year, the first Volunteer since 2006 to do so.
--
Key matchup
Callaway vs. Georgia State's special teams
Nothing breaks a team's spirit quicker than a big play on special teams. Callaway has the ability to do just that, and if the game is close and he breaks a return, it could give the Vols a big boost of confidence.
Player of the week
Jarrett Guarantano, quarterback
Last year, he had to come in and win the job. Now, he is No. 1 on the depth chart and is one of the most unheralded quarterbacks in the country. The team’s lack of success kept him quiet, but throwing 166 passes without an interception is impressive. He finished the season with 1,907 yards passing and 12 touchdowns against just three interceptions. With help at running back and receiver, the Vols look to improve on last year’s record.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 31, Georgia State 13: The Vols have a chance to show that they have improved from last season and should easily be favored to win this game. The starters should get plenty of snaps and the backups look to see plenty of action as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.