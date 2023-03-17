Georgia Pro Day Football

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is considered one of the top prospects in next month's NFL draft. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was given 12 months' probation and a $1,000 fine on Thursday after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to a crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.

