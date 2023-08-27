No. 13 Notre Dame can forget about game-managing quarterbacks.
It has a new star in Sam Hartman.
He lived up to the billing on Saturday by going 19 of 23 with 251 yards while tying a school record for a debut with four TD passes, leading the Fighting Irish to a 42-3 rout over rival Navy. He celebrated the nearly perfect performance by putting his hands on a shillelagh.
"It's kind of our new tradition, we're going to get a new one each game," Hartman said of the club after delivering Notre Dame's most lopsided opening win in 11 years. "It's used as a weapon, but I won't be using it. I'll be tucking it away."
The victory was hardly a surprise.
After going 9-4 with Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne splitting the job last season, second-year coach Marcus Freeman searched for a dynamic quarterback to lead the offense. The answer was Hartman, who transferred from Wake Forest to Notre Dame.
Hartman arrived in South Bend after compiling an ACC career-record 110 TD passes and 12,967 yards. But with Notre Dame, it's always about more than numbers.
"There's no substitution for experience. None," Freeman said. "I don't care if you're the head coach or a quarterback."
Navy coach Brian Newberry saw it, too, likening Hartman to "a coach out on the field."
Hartman's mere presence already has provided a jolt of energy. A year ago, the Irish threw 25 TD passes and 207.1 yards per game, 98th out of 131 FBS teams, while struggling with deep throws. Defenses adjusted by stacking the line of scrimmage to slow down Notre Dame's ground game.
That's not likely to work this season.
• Jacksonville State 17, UTEP 14: Malik Jackson rushed for 76 yards and a key touchdown, Jeremiah Harris preserved the win with a huge interception and Jacksonville State celebrated its FBS debut with a 17-14 victory over UTEP.
The season and conference opener in the revised Conference USA came down to the final drive by UTEP. The scoring threat ended on a lunging interception by Harris, a seventh-year Gamecocks safety. Jax State led 10-7 at halftime and the Gamecocks stretched their lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter when a roughing-the-passer penalty and a 44-yard run by Jackson set up his own 7-yard touchdown run. UTEP closed to 17-14 on a 32-yard pass from Hardison to Akharaiyi early in the fourth quarter.
• Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28: AJ Swann threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns as Vanderbilt held off Hawaii following a long lightning delay in Nashville before the season opener for both teams.
Jayden McGowden returned a kickoff untouched 96 yards to put Vanderbilt ahead to stay at 14-7 midway through the first. Swann added a 7-yard TD pass to Will Sheppard to start the second quarter. Sheppard also caught a 1-yard TD toss in the third. De'Rickey Wright had two interceptions with his second coming with 1:43 left to end Hawaii's furious rally.
• USC 56, San Jose State 28: No. 6 Southern California opened the season with the win at home. Caleb Williams passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns in his return from his Heisman Trophy season, and freshman Zachariah Branch made an electrifying debut with a 96-yard kickoff return and a 25-yard reception for touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.