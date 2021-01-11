Hartselle native JD Byars is the 2020 Alabama Sportscaster of the Year.
Byars, who is the voice of the athletic program at the University of South Alabama, received the honor Monday from the National Sports Media Association. Byars is now a two-time winner of the honor. He also received it for 2019.
The NSMA honors a broadcaster and sportswriter in 49 states and the District of Columbia. They will be honored at the 61st annual NSMA Awards weekend on June 26-28 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The list of broadcasters honored from Alabama over the years includes Eli Gold, John Forney, Jim Fyffe, Rod Bramlett and Chris Stewart. Ben Thomas of Mobile is the Alabama Sportswriter of the Year.
Byars is a 1990 graduate of Hartselle High. He was a kicker for the Tigers and later at UNA. While in college he got into broadcasting. He worked for the UNA Athletic Department until making the move to South Alabama in 2014.
The 2020 National Sportscaster of the Year is Mike “Doc” Emrick, who recently retired and is known for his hockey play-by-play. The 2020 National Sportswriter of the Year is Nicole Auerbach, who writes about college football for The Athletic.
The NSMA will also add seven new members to its Hall of Fame. They are sportscasters Jim Nantz, Bill King and Dick Stockton and sports writers Larry Merchant, William Nack, Bill Rhoden and Rick Telander.
