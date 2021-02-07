MEMPHIS — Trevor Oakes threw for two touchdowns Saturday night to lead Birmingham-Southern to a 52-0 win over Rhodes in the spring season opening game.
Oakes, a senior who played at Hartselle, completed 10 of 15 passes for 186 yards. He’s the school’s all-time passing leader with 6,180 yards and 31 touchdowns
Because Birmingham-Southern’s fall season was canceled due to COVID, the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference moved the season to the spring.
The Panthers’ first home game will be Saturday at 6 p.m. vs. Berry.
