The rivalry between Hartselle and Decatur moved to the college level Saturday.
Birmingham-Southern with former Hartselle quarterback Trevor Oakes defeated Centre, 42-35, in a NCAA Division III game played in Nashville.
Centre’s quarterback is former Decatur Red Raider Trentin Dupper.
Oakes scored the game-winning touchdown on a nine-yard run with 34 seconds left to play. The senior threw for 221 yards and one touchdown. He also scored a touchdown on a six-yard run.
Dupper, who is a sophomore, threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for one touchdown.
Birmingham-Southern is 2-1 in the spring season. Centre is 1-1 with a home game vs. Berry next Saturday.
