TAMPA, Fla. — Kobe Brown scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half when 12th-seeded Missouri pulled away from 13th-seeded Mississippi for a 72-60 win in Wednesday's Southeastern Conference tournament opener.
Ronnie DeGray III had three 3-pointers and 14 points, all in the first half, to help the Tigers (12-20) keep pace.
Missouri will take on fifth-seeded LSU in today's second round. LSU won the regular-season matchup 75-55.
Matthew Murrell scored 16 points and Jarkel Joiner had 13 for the Rebels (13-19), who lost their fifth straight.
Brown, a Huntsville native who was named second-team All-SEC this week by the league's coaches, was 6-of-10 from the field and also grabbed seven rebounds. The junior was a three-time All-State player at Lee High.
Missouri defeated Ole Miss twice during the regular season. The last time the Tigers beat the same team three times in a season was 2012 (Baylor and Texas).
After a first half that ended 32-all — Ole Miss had the largest lead of five points — Missouri opened the second half outscoring the Rebels 13-2. The lead reached 14 with 11½ minutes remaining and stayed in double figures.
DeGray entered about four minutes into the game and hit three straight 3-pointers and added a 2-pointer in running off 11 consecutive points for Missouri. But it took two buckets by Amari Davis, who also came off the bench, to get the Tigers even at halftime.
Missouri shot over 50% in both halves, finishing at 54% to the Rebels' 41%, and was plus-12 on the boards.
• Vanderbilt 86, Georgia 51: The Commodores had four players score in double figures, delivering one of the worst beatings in SEC tournament history and likely ending Georgia coach Tom Crean's career with the Bulldogs.
Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting to lead Vandy (15-15), which will face Alabama in the second round.
Jordan Wright and Myles Stute scored 11 points each, while Shane Dezonie added 10.
Braelen Bridges posted 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (6-26). Kario Oquendo scored 11 points and Noah Baumann 10.
Crean has been Georgia's coach for four seasons and has a 47-75 record, including 15-57 in regular-season SEC play.
This year's Georgia team set a school record for losses. The previous record was set by the 3-22 Bulldogs of 1951-52.
In 22 seasons overall, Crean has a 403-306 record. The 55-year-old was previously the head coach at Marquette (190-96 in eight seasons with five NCAA tournament berths, including one Final Four) and Indiana (166-135 in nine seasons with four NCAA bids).
This year, the Bulldogs won just one SEC game, an 82-76 home victory over Alabama on Jan. 25. They lost their last 12 games.
On Wednesday, Vanderbilt never trailed. The Commodores, after leading by one with 12 minutes left in the first half, went on a 21-2 run to lead by 20. Pippen scored 13 of his 14 points in the run.
Wednesday's 35-point margin tied for the fifth largest in SEC tournament history.
