Lawrence County’s Ty Hutto will be continuing his baseball career at Shelton State in Tuscaloosa.
The Lawrence County graduate was a three-sport athlete for the Red Devils.
Shelton State is a baseball power in the Alabama Community College Conference under coaching legend Bobby Sprowl. The Bucs have been to the Junior College World Series four times in the last nine years.
Sprowl has been the Shelton State coach for over 30 years. He was an All-American pitcher at Alabama and pitched in the Major Leagues for the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.
