When Hartselle native Robbie Fields showed up to watch the Spirit of America Classic he sort of stood out with his purple shoes.
That’s what you can wear when you are an assistant coach at East Carolina with its purple and gold colors.
Fields, 26, can now change those shoes to something red. That’s because he’s the new women’s golf coach at Jacksonville State.
“This is exciting and scary all at the same time,” Fields said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to come home and recruit Alabama.”
Fields is the first golf head coach at Jacksonville State devoted to the women’s program. James Hobbs is retiring as golf coach at Jacksonville State. He’s been with the school 45 years. He started the women’s program in 1995. Since then he’s coached both the men’s and women’s teams.
“What Coach Hobbs has grown at Jacksonville State is amazing,” Fields said. “It’s an honor to be able to continue what he’s started.”
Jacksonville State is using Hobbs’ retirement as an opportunity to split the coaching duties with a head coach for each team. That’s what most NCAA Division I schools do.
“We’re excited for Robbie Fields to take over our women’s golf program and for him to add to the continued success that we have become accustomed to under Coach Hobbs,” JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. “It became evident early on that he was the right person to hand over our women’s golf team to. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for players on the field and in the classroom.”
After graduating from Hartselle in 2014, Fields passed up opportunities to continue his playing career in college. Instead, he went to Mississippi State to earn a degree in Business Administration, Marketing with a concentration in PGA Golf Management.
The decision has paid off. Fields spent his final year at Mississippi State serving as a volunteer assistant for the women’s golf team. He’s been an assistant coach at East Carolina for the last three years.
Fields owns several PGA Golf Management certifications and was the recipient of the 2017 PGA Golf Management Joe Assell Leadership and the 2018 PGA Management Dr. S. Roland Jones Student-of-the-Year Awards. He was also a member of the 2018 PGA Jones Cup team.
