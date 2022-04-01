LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve probably read the story line. Saturday’s Final Four is full of basketball blue bloods. Duke and North Carolina meet in one national semifinal. Kansas plays Villanova in the other. Blue bloods all.
But just what exactly is a blue blood? The Oxford American Dictionary defines it as “a person of aristocratic birth.” The American Heritage Dictionary describes it as “1. noble or aristocratic descent. 2. A member of the aristocracy or other high social group.”
Its origin believes to have come from the “blue color of the veins of fair-complexioned aristocrats,” according to American Heritage.
So what is the hoops definition? Mine: A program that has sustained a high level of success.
Who meets the criteria for a basketball blue blood?
• Kansas: The Jayhawks recently passed Kentucky in all-time victories. They’ve won just three national titles, but this is their 16th Final Four. Besides, the man who invented the game, Dr. James Naismith, taught there. The original rules of the sport are on display at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is in.
• North Carolina: This is North Carolina’s 21st Final Four, the most of any school. The Tar Heels have won six national titles. The first was in 1957. The most recent was in 2017. Dean Smith. Michael Jordan. Roy Williams. UNC is a no-brainer.
• Duke: This is Duke’s 17th Final Four. Coach Mike Krzyzewski has won five national titles, second only to Wooden. Duke is fourth in all-time wins, behind Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina. The Blue Devils are blue bloods.
• Villanova: The Wildcats are trying to kick down the blue-blood door. Villanova shocked the world by beating Georgetown at Rupp Arena for the 1985 title. And Jay Wright won titles in both 2016 and 2018. Now Nova is right back in the Final Four. I agree with the Sporting News’ Bill Bender, who called Villanova the best “new-blood” program.
• Kentucky: The Wildcats are second in all-time victories and second in national titles with eight. UK has won at least one title in the 1940s, 1950s, 1970s, 1990s and 2010s. Adolph Rupp is a legendary figure in the game. The Cats more than qualify.
• UCLA: Given that 10 of their 11 titles came under one coach in a span of 12 years, the Bruins may not meet the sustained success criteria. They have been to 18 Final Fours, however. And that coach, John Wooden, is recognized as the best ever. The Bruins are blue bloods.
• Indiana: The Hoosiers were once among the blue bloods. Now we’re not so sure. Indiana has won five national titles, including three under Bobby Knight. But IU hasn’t been to the Final Four since 2002 and won its last title in 1987. Indiana’s blue is fading.
• Michigan State: Magic Johnson led the Spartans to the 1979 title. Under Tom Izzo, Michigan State has been to eight Final Fours and won it all in 2000. The Spartans are in the Champions Classic along with UK, Kansas and Duke, but not sure they are a true blue blood.
• Louisville: The Cardinals have won as many national titles (three) as Kansas and Villanova. They’ve been to 10 Final Fours. They are in the top 10 in all-time victories. U of L may not be at blue-blood status, but the Cards own a rich history in need of restoration.
• Connecticut: The Huskies rank sixth all-time in titles with four, but three of those came under Jim Calhoun. UConn won its fourth under Kevin Ollie in 2014. Truth be told, UConn didn’t do much before Calhoun and hasn’t done a whole lot since.
• Ohio State: The Buckeyes have been to 11 Final Fours and won the national title in 1960. Under Thad Matta, Ohio State reached the Final Four in 2007 and 2012. From 1969 to 2007, Ohio State went to just one Final Four (1999). Doesn’t quite cut it.
• Syracuse: The Orange has over 2,050 all-time victories and has been to six Final Fours. It won the 2003 national championship. Only one of those Final Four appearances came without Jim Boeheim as coach, however. Let’s see what happens post-Boeheim, if that ever happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.