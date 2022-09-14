LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph said Tuesday that he wants to be Nebraska's next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games.
Joseph met with the media for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts asked him to lead the program the rest of the season following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday.
“I think when you accept the job as interim head coach, that's the opportunity you're working for, to become the head coach,” Joseph said. “But we understand what goes along with this profession. It’s wins and losses, and that’s what it’s going to depend on.”
Joseph, 54, opens his stint as interim head coach with a home game against former conference rival and sixth-ranked Oklahoma (2-0) on Saturday. The Huskers (1-2) have lost 18 straight against Top 25 opponents.
Joseph played quarterback at Nebraska under Tom Osborne from 1988-91, has worked at all levels of college football and was receivers coach and assistant head coach at LSU before joining the Cornhuskers' staff this year. He's best known for his abilities to recruit and develop NFL talent.
Alberts said he told Joseph he planned to do an exhaustive coach search. The expectation is that money will be no object because of the huge increase in cash coming to Big Ten schools when the $1 billion-per-year conference television contract begins in 2023.
“We will see how the season unfolds, but I think we have an opportunity to hire an outstanding coach to lead our program,” Alberts said. "I would love to see Mickey grow into that, and we will just see where it goes. We will do a national search and if at that point, if Mickey is an obvious candidate, he will be part of that conversation as well.”
Joseph is the first Black head coach at Nebraska, interim or permanent, in any sport.
“I haven’t really thought about that because I’ve been a football coach, I’ve been a Black football coach, all my life,” he said. “I’m more concerned about the boys and getting the boys ready to play on Saturday. It’s bigger than me.”
Richard Lapchick, director of the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida, told The Associated Press he expects Nebraska to take Joseph's candidacy seriously.
“I know the fact (Joseph) is the first doesn’t mean they weren’t trying to do that before,” Lapchick said. “I am very personally pleased — both wanting the best for Nebraska football but also changing what’s going on around America in general in light of the racial reckoning of the past several years and just the history of sport in America.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.