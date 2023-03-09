ASUN Kennesaw St Liberty Basketball

Kennesaw State's bench and fans react after a basket during the second half of the ASUN Conference championship game against Liberty. [MIGUEL MARTINEZ/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION VIA AP]

 Miguel Martinez

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State is officially accepting bandwagon fans as the latest NCAA Tournament Cinderella team.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.