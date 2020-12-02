Two more Southeastern Conference players, including the league's interceptions leader, have opted out of the rest of the season.
Kentucky safety Kelvin Joseph and Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd say they won't play in the remainder of their teams' games and will prepare for the NFL draft.
Joseph, who is the first Wildcat to opt out, announced his decision Monday night on social media. Boyd made his decision public Tuesday.
Joseph, a redshirt sophomore from North Baton Rouge, Louisiana, began his career at LSU. He missed last year after transferring to UK.
“I know it was a short stay, but it’s BIG BLUE NATION ALL DAY!," Joseph said on social media.
Joseph ranked fourth nationally with four interceptions. He also had 25 tackles in nine games. His announcement was hours after Kentucky coach Mark Stoops noted his team being one of the few to not have players opt out.
Boyd, a senior from Houston, started six of Arkansas' first seven games but did not play in the Razorbacks' most-recent contest, a 27-24 loss to LSU on Nov. 21.
He had 309 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 82 carries. Boyd was the Hogs' leading rusher each of the last two seasons, including 1,133 yards last year.
Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU's leading receiver, announced Sunday that his college career was over.
• The Ohio State football team was to resume full practices Tuesday afternoon in preparation for Saturday’s game at Michigan State, the school said in a one-sentence statement.
The Buckeyes were to do so while managing COVID-19 issues, and without coach Ryan Day, who tested positive last week. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is assuming head coaching duties for the week and for Saturday’s game in East Lansing.
Ohio State chose to cancel its game at Illinois last week because of an unacceptable number of COVID cases among players and staff in the program.
No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) needs to play this week and next week against Michigan to have enough games in to be eligible for the Big Ten title.
