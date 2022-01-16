LEXINGTON, Ky. — Just winning would have been fitting enough to honor the passing of a Kentucky coaching great.
The No. 18 Wildcats took that objective a step further, doing it convincingly with near-perfect offense thanks to a defense that created plenty of easy chances.
Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and Kentucky shot a season-high 68% to blow out No. 22 Tennessee 107-79 on Saturday to honor former coach Joe B. Hall, who died at 93.
The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) then unleashed their most energetic performance this season before its biggest crowd in a while, an effort helped by the return of point guard Wheeler from a neck injury.
Kentucky made its first five shots and 22 of 28 by halftime, with its 78.6% shooting tying a program record set in the first half against Mississippi on Jan. 14, 1981 (11 of 14).
“We wanted to win, and it’s a ranked opponent," Wildcats coach John Calipari said. "I told them we got a ways to go but this was a step and look, I thought Tennessee played well offensively. They did some good stuff.
"But we were so good offensively, passing it, extra plays. They stretched out their defense and we’re a driving, shoot (a) floater kind of team. That’s what we are, and it kind of worked in our favor.”
Especially for Washington, who scored Kentucky's first basket to jump start a 14-5 lead. He finished 10 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc, topping his previous high of 20 points last matched against Western Kentucky on Dec. 22.
Kentucky teammates followed Washington's lead, with all but one player shooting 50% or better from the field.
“We really just can't rely on Oscar (Tshiebwe) all the time to try to carry us all the time in big games,” Washington said in reference to Kentucky's top scorer and rebounder. “A lot of other guys, we've got to step up as a whole. We all pinpoint that, and I think that helped us today. We all stepped up and executed.”
Kentucky's accuracy held up for nearly 30 minutes before cooling off slightly and finishing 38 of 56 from the field. Kentucky also went 20 for 21 from the foul line to end a two-game home slide against the Volunteers (11-5, 2-3).
Kentucky reached the century mark for the second time this season with 2:31 left and posted its highest output since scoring 107 against Illinois-Chicago on Nov. 26, 2017. It’s also the Wildcats' most against an Associated Press Top 25 team since scoring 107 against Vanderbilt on Jan. 4, 1994.
Wheeler, who made 8 of 10 from the field, added, “If we play like this, we won’t be having too many more Ls.”
Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points and Kennedy Chandler 17 for Tennessee, which shot 53% but wasn't close for the final 30 minutes. The Vols also committed 20 turnovers that Kentucky turned into 32 points.
“I didn't think we started defensively the way we wanted with our scouting report,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “ We were in the kind of game we thought we'd be in, and then we turned the ball over and they score quick points.
"You simply can't give a team this good that many points off turnovers. They're gonna shoot 80% if you let them get those runout dunks and those runouts where they were getting to the corner and gonna shoot it.”
Kellan Grady added 16 points and Davion Mintz 10 for the Wildcats, who made 11 of 18 from beyond the arc. Wheeler had eight assists, while Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 rebounds and nine points.
