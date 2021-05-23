Sometimes people are in the right place at the right time and have the opportunity to make an impact.
Larry Slater was one of those people. The Cotaco native was a father with a daughter who wanted to play basketball back in the 1970s when it wasn’t a game for girls.
The Federal law called Title IX opened the doors wide for female sports. It was people like Slater who led the girls through the doors.
Slater died Thursday in Birmingham at age 74 after a bout with pneumonia.
What stands out on Slater’s resume are the 479 wins as the head coach of the women’s basketball team at Wallace State in Hanceville. He had six conference championship teams and four teams to advance to the national junior college tournament.
Slater got his start as a basketball coach because he simply wanted his daughter Jeaniece to have the opportunity to play basketball. He wanted her to have the same opportunity he had growing up in Cotaco.
His goal in life wasn’t to take junior college teams to the national tournament. His goal was to see that Jeaniece and later her sister Terrie and then even later his granddaughters had the opportunity to compete in the game he loved.
When Slater was inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, he told about playing for the late Gary Blagburn at Cotaco.
Slater was in the starting five his senior season in 1963-64 along with Harvey Kirby, Ronald Grantland, Larry Thomas and Richard Gurley. Slater averaged 22.7 points a game. After high school, Slater wanted to continue to play in college, but the opportunity did not come and he joined the Army.
After nearly 10 years in the Army, Slater left and went to work for a computer company. The constant travel and nights away from home convinced him to go college and get a teaching degree so he could coach. He had a part-time job working for Hartselle Park and Recreation. Slater wanted to start a girls basketball program.
"We had three girls play that first year," Slater said. "Jeaniece was the only girl to make the all-star team. She had to dress in the girls bathroom."
After Larry got his degree in 1982, his first job was at Lawrence County. In the summer, he coached Jeaniece in AAU basketball. In 1986, he coached her team to the national tournament.
In 1987, Lawrence County hired a new head football coach. Slater lost his teaching position to an incoming assistant football coach. The father of one of his AAU players was Mike Tice, the football coach at Pell City. He hired Slater.
"I thought I had died and gone to heaven," Slater said. "Those girls were hungry for basketball."
Slater and Jeaniece's mother divorced in 1982. When he moved to Pell City, Jeaniece stayed with her mom in Hartselle. In 1988, Pell City and Hartselle both competed in Class 5A. The teams were headed for a showdown that would be decided in the state championship game at Calhoun.
The 5A championship was the last game of the tournament on a Saturday night. Hartselle and Pell City fans turned out strong, but so did a lot of just non-partial basketball fans wanting to see the matchup between father and daughter for a state championship.
"It was wall-to-wall people," Slater said. "There was not enough room to warm up because fans were sitting on the floor right up to the edge of the court. It was an outstanding environment for a championship game."
Hartselle was in control of the game until Jeaniece fouled out with 1:38 to play. Hartselle led 76-74 with eight seconds left, but Pell City had the ball and called timeout. Rather than go for a tie and force overtime, Slater decided to go for it all. He drew up a play for Tonya Tice, Mike’s daughter, to shoot a 3-point shot to win it. Tice put the punctuation on a classic game with the winning shot at the buzzer for a 77-76 final score.
For the winning coach, it was mixed emotions. Soon after all the excitement and celebration had died down, Slater went looking for Jeaniece. He found her outside sitting alone and suffering. They sat there together as just a father caring for his daughter like he did when she first wanted to play basketball.
"There's no doubt that game was a launching pad for girls basketball in the state," Slater said. "It's amazing how far the girls game has come. I've seen things happen that I never could have imagined."
