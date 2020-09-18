In the last calendar year, North Alabama made it a point to bring in size on both sides of the ball, particularly on the line.
Defensive line coach Cordell Upshaw saw the Lions trending that way before last season when Wallace Cowins Jr. joined the team over the summer. Cowins, who transferred from Coastal Carolina, might have been one of the first, but he certainly wasn’t the last. The Lions added three more defensive linemen, all of whom previously played at the FBS level, before preseason practice.
“We’ll look a little different,” Upshaw said. “We picked up some more size for sure. … Right now it's just like any other group, getting them to gel together, everybody finding out their niche, their personalities. But once we kind of figure those things out, it's going to be a really special group.”
An improved defensive line will be important for the Lions in year 3 of a transition to NCAA Division I. While UNA is only playing four non-conference games this fall, it will see competitive FBS teams, as well as in-state rival Jacksonville State. How the players on the line stack up defensively will provide evaluation for the future, particularly once games resume in the Big South Conference.
Coincidentally, it starts with possibly the most talented player on the line in Cowins.
Willis said NFL scouts have called about him and Upshaw thinks he has a chance to get looks by teams.
And for Cowins, that's good news. The NFL has been the goal ever since he signed with the Chanticleers out of high school and transferred to UNA. Cowins grew up in Miami and moved to Conyers, Georgia. Football has been a part of his life since a young age.
His father, Koleman Garland, is also his trainer. He’s also related to the late Sean Taylor, a former standout safety for the Miami Hurricanes and the Washington Redskins.
“That’s the only reason I came to college was to go to the NFL,” Cowins said. “Coming out of Miami and moving to Georgia, that was really an adventure for me. Ever since then, I’ve been working on getting there.”
Upshaw said he knew when Cowins arrived in Florence last summer that he could help the Lions, particularly with the pass rush. Watching him come off the edge in the first couple practices, Upshaw said he had a feeling Cowins could make life difficult for opposing offenses.
“You could definitely tell he was different,” Upshaw said.
Cowins proved his position coach right in game one, picking up a sack and two tackles for loss in a 26-17 win over Western Illinois. He finished the year as the team’s second-leading tackler with 77 total tackles, 12 for loss and two sacks.
He also played the majority of the season with a torn ligament in his left hand.
Cowins said he doesn’t really pay attention to if other teams in the FCS and beyond have taken notice of his play. (Spoiler: They have. Cowins was named a Big South preseason honorable mention.) All he can do though, he said, is prove it on the field.
“If they don’t, they’re going to know me once we line up,” Cowins said. “Whoever I play, they’re going to remember that game.”
Around the team, Cowins is a quiet person for the most part. Upshaw has seen him grown as a teammate, helping teach the other linemen on ways to improve, all while maintaining focus on the things he needs to work on, noting that he wants to increase his sacks and turnovers this fall.
For example, there's defensive end Devonte Toles, who often played opposite Cowins last season. Upshaw credits some of Toles' improvement to how Cowins has worked with him.
In terms of growth, Upshaw said he thinks Cowins came to Florence after being mostly a role player at Coastal Carolina. He had to learn how to be an every-down player.
“He’s figured that out,” Upshaw said. “He’s definitely gotten that role and kind of ran with that for us.”
Of course, it takes more than just one player on the defensive line to be a special unit. Cowins will be joined by Brodric Martin and Jbril Glaze on the inside, as well as Toles at defensive end. Competition is pretty stout, however. Transfers Terrell Townsend, Mike Boykin and Dakari Bickham are also in the mix.
While Cowins got plenty of work in taking on double-team blocks last season, Willis is hoping the added depth on the defensive line will make it difficult for opposing offenses to key on one player.
“The interior line, there’s a lot of competition there as well,” Willis said. “They've got to recognize inside. You give that up maybe on a first down play, (OK), but you don’t want to give it up on a third-down play.”
Since Upshaw started at UNA three years ago, he said he’s always preached to his players in taking pride that defensive success often starts up front.
“We’ll put it on our shoulders a little bit to say if the D-line is in a good situation, there’s a good chance the team is going to be all right too,” Upshaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.