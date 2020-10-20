The key to having a great offense in football is a great offensive line.
The undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) is averaging 48.5 points a game. That’s a lot of points and a lot of beef up front allowing the Alabama playmakers to do their thing.
Leading the way is an offensive line that includes Decatur’s Deonte Brown. The former Austin All-State player is a redshirt senior in his third season starting at left guard.
The offensive line is a position that doesn’t rack up numbers like quarterbacks, running backs and receivers can do, but it’s hard to overlook the offensive line because of the size.
Joining Brown (6-foot-4, 350 pounds) are left tackle Alex Leatherwood (6-6, 312, Sr.), center Landon Dickerson (6-6, 325, graduate), right guard Emil Ekiyor (6-3, 324, redshirt Soph.) and right tackle Evan Neal (6-7, 360, Soph.).
This group of five has allowed Mac Jones to become the first Alabama quarterback to throw for over 400 yards in three straight games.
In Saturday's 41-24 win over Georgia, Alabama had three players with over 100 yards on offense. Running back Najee Harris rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown. Receiver Devonta Smith had 11 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Jaylen Waddle caught six passes for 161 yards and one touchdown.
Alabama plays at Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS.
Elsewhere
Here’s an update on other local players at NCAA Division I schools:
Reddy Steward, sophomore, Troy: The defensive back from Austin started in Troy’s 31-29 win over Eastern Kentucky. Offensive lineman Kannon Biggs of Athens also played. Troy (3-1) hosts Georgia State for homecoming at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.
Asa Martin, redshirt sophomore, Memphis: The running back from Austin rushed for 24 yards on two carries in Memphis’ 50-49 win over Central Florida. The Tigers (2-1) host Temple at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN+.
Reed Blankenship, senior, Middle Tennessee: The free safety from West Limestone recorded seven tackles in the Blue Raiders’ 52-35 loss to North Texas State. Middle Tennessee (1-5) plays at Rice at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.
Keandre Swoopes, sophomore, UAB: The defensive back from Hartselle played in the Blazers' 37-14 win over Western Kentucky. UAB (4-1) hosts Louisiana at 7 p.m. Friday on the CBS Sports Network.
CJ Yarbrough, redshirt freshman, Liberty: The wide receiver from East Limestone did not play in Liberty’s 38-21 win over Syracuse. Liberty (5-0) hosts Southern Miss at noon Saturday on ESPN3.
Jakob Terry, redshirt senior/Drew Beddingfield, redshirt sophomore, UNA: Terry of Lawrence County played fullback and Beddingfield of West Limestone played defensive tackle in the 24-17 loss to Jacksonville State. UNA’s next game is Nov. 7 at Southern Miss.
In other games involving area players, Tanner’s Chadarius Townsend and his Texas Tech teammates play West Virginia at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. Former Austin lineman Marquice Robinson and his Florida Atlantic team play at Marshall at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Stadium.
