One of the new rules for this college football season allows players to wear a jersey with the number 0.
Former Hartselle Tiger Keondre Swoopes was the first player on an NCAA FBS team to wear 0 when UAB opened its season Thursday with a 45-35 win over Central Arkansas.
The 5-foot-10, 188-pound Swoopes made the evening more memorable when the sophomore cornerback grabbed his first career interception and returned it 19 yards. He also had two solo tackles.
UAB travels to Miami for a Thursday game against the Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.
In other Division I college games involving area players:
Asa Martin (Austin) had one reception for 4 yards in Memphis’ 37-24 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. Martin (5-11, 200, redshirt-sophomore) was back on the field for the first time since he played as a freshman in 2018 at Auburn. Memphis hosts Houston on Sept. 18.
Reed Blankenship (West Limestone) led Middle Tennessee with nine tackles in a 42-0 loss at Army on Saturday. Blankenship (6-1, 200, Sr.) has been named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, the Jim Thorpe Award and the Senior Bowl. He was a second team All-Conference USA selection last season. The Blue Raiders host Troy on Sept. 19.
Upcoming games for colleges with area players include Houston Baptist at Texas Tech (Chadarius Townsend, Tanner) on Saturday, Florida Atlantic (Marquice Robinson, Austin) at Georgia Southern on Sept. 19, Alabama (Deonte Brown, Austin) at Missouri on Sept. 26 and Tennessee (Ethan Rinke, Athens) at South Carolina on Sept. 26.
When Troy plays at Middle Tennessee on Sept. 19, the list of local players on the Trojans’ roster will include defensive back Reddy Steward (Austin), offensive lineman Kannon Biggs (Athens) and offensive lineman Gage Saint of Hatton.
North Alabama is scheduled to begin its season Oct. 3 at Liberty. The Lions host Jacksonville State on Oct. 17. Area players on the UNA roster include Jakob Terry (Lawrence County), Riely Evans (R.A. Hubbard), Jerry Foster (Athens), Trent Grisham (East Limestone) and Drew Beddingfield (West Limestone).
Former Decatur lineman Jackson Hall plays for Jacksonville State, which opens the season Oct. 3 at Florida State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.