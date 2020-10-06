Former Austin All-State lineman Marquice Robinson and his Florida Atlantic teammates finally got to start their season.
After having two games postponed because of COVID-19, Florida Atlantic opened the season Saturday with a 21-17 victory over Charlotte.
Robinson, a 2018 Austin graduate, started at left tackle for the Owls and head coach Willie Taggart, who was making his FAU debut. Taggart had previously been head coach at Oregon and Florida State.
Florida Atlantic had been scheduled to open the season at Georgia Southern on Sept. 19, but just days before the game it was postponed. The same thing happened the next week for a home game with South Florida.
FAU trailed Charlotte 10-0 at halftime. The Owls scored 21 points in the third quarter to take control. Charlotte outgained FAU, 396 yards to 315, but a lost fumble and six sacks turned the game to the Owls' advantage.
Robinson (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) and his teammates in the offensive line kept quarterback Nick Tronti from being sacked, and Tronti threw two touchdown passes.
FAU plays at 3 p.m. Saturday at Southern Miss on STADIUM.
In other Division I games involving area players who played:
Deonte Brown (Austin) Alabama: The starting left guard for the Crimson Tide blocked for an Alabama offense that rolled up 544 yards of total offense with quarterback Mac Jones throwing for four touchdowns. Alabama is at Ole Miss at 5 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
CJ Yarbrough (East Limestone) Liberty: The wide receiver had two catches for 43 yards in Liberty’s 28-7 win over North Alabama. Liberty hosts Louisiana-Monroe at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPNU.
Reed Blankenship (West Limestone) Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders’ safety had six tackles in a 20-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Blankenship has 28 tackles in four games. MTSU travels to Florida International at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.
Keondre Swoopes (Hartselle) UAB: Swoopes recorded one tackle in UAB’s 21-13 win over Texas-San Antonio.
Asa Martin (Austin) Memphis: Martin had two carries for 3 yards in the Tigers’ 30-27 loss to SMU. Memphis hosts Central Florida on Oct. 16.
