Auburn will be a No. 2 seed and Alabama a 6 seed in the NCAA tournament.
The field was announced Sunday and the first four games begin Tuesday. The regular tournament commences Thursday.
Auburn (27-5) will play Jacksonville State (21-10) in a first-round Midwest Regional game on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.
Alabama (19-13) will play Friday in San Diego and take on either Rutgers (18-13) or Notre Dame (22-10), who play in one of the first four games.
Tennessee (26-7) is a 3 seed in the South Regional and will play Longwood (26-6) on Thursday in Indianapolis.
UAB (27-7), which won the Conference USA tournament, is a 12 seed and meets Houston (29-5) in the NCAAs on Friday in Houston.
The state of Alabama has four teams in March Madness for the first time.
The state last had multiple teams in 2018 and last had three teams in the field in 2006.
Auburn is in the field for the first time since 2019 and the 11th time overall. In 2019, the Tigers reached the Final 4.
Alabama, after making the Sweet 16 last year, has two straight appearances. The Crimson Tide hasn't had an NCAA streak since going five straight from 2002-06.
Jacksonville State is in for the first time since 2017 and UAB for the first time since 2015.
UAB will make its 16th NCAA appearance, second most by state schools to Alabama's 23.
The Auburn-Jacksonville State matchup will make some history.
Just once has the state of Alabama had two teams play each other in the NCAA tournament. In 1989, South Alabama knocked off Alabama 86-84 in a first-round game in Atlanta.
