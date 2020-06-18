It came as a shock when Margaret Lucas heard the news.
The former Decatur High tennis star had just regrouped after having her freshman tennis season cut short because of COVID-19, but she never expected her career with UAH to end so quickly.
The school announced in late May the cancellation of its men’s and women’s tennis programs as a part of cost-saving measures for the university.
Lucas said she still hasn’t fully come to terms with the news.
“It’s been hard to process it,” she said. “It’s just been hard. I just had a lot of new friends and the feel of what it’s like to play in college.”
The tennis team started a GoFundMe with a fundraising goal of $150,000 set by the university after receiving the news. The team raised $80,000 and Lucas said a group of UAH Alumni were prepared to make up the difference, but the program was still canceled.
“They didn’t really give us an explanation,” Lucas said. “They just said it was budget cuts.”
She said her freshman year had gone well up until that point. She was the No. 4 singles player on the team, winning three of her seven matches as a freshman.
“I was just getting into it and having fun,” she said.
Her first college match was a 7-6, 6-3 win over Brooke Brewer of UT-Tyler. She had to shake off nerves.
“I just remember being super nervous, but I won my singles match,” Lucas said. “That’s really what I remember about it now.”
The two-time Decatur Daily girls tennis Player of the Year now has to regroup. With the program being cut in the summer, a lot of other programs had already finalized roster spots.
Lucas’s father, Dan Lucas, said she’s received interest from schools that are trying to fill spots quickly but added that Lucas doesn’t plan on playing for those teams. She said she will take a year off from playing collegiate tennis and remain in school, then find a new school for the 2022 season.
“I want to stay close to home even if it’s not in state,” she said. “I want to look for the same things I looked for in UAH. A good team atmosphere, and want to win. I want to have fun and have something to remember.”
Lucas will still have four years of eligibility when she decides to transfer. She will also keep her academic scholarship with UAH until she transfers. The school said athletes can transfer without any penalty.
“She was devastated and surprised,” Dan Lucas said. “It came out of thin air. There was no warning leading up to this.”
Lucas said she plans to play as much as possible to keep herself in shape. She will also play in a few tournaments this summer.
She said she got used to the level of competition more and more each match and will keep her head up as she finds a new place to continue.
“I got a lot more comfortable,” she said. “When I found out, I was mostly in shock and disbelief. I want to regain my footing and get back on track. I want to stay positive.”
