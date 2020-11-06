SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Riding back to the team hotel in Florida after a bowl practice, Nick McCloud pulled out his phone and watched a familiar storyline unfold.
The current Notre Dame starting cornerback was at N.C. State at the time, his Wolfpack team two days away from a Gator Bowl date with Texas A&M. Their dream start to the 2018 season, a five-game winning streak and No. 16 national ranking, crumbled in game 6 — a 41-7 bludgeoning at Clemson.
Roughly two months later, it was Notre Dame's turn for a reality check. In the 30-3 victory by the Tigers in a playoff semifinal Dec. 29, 2018, one of the things Clemson exposed in a program that had successfully rebooted in 2017 and was soaring toward a new level of relevance was its cornerback depth.
"I was watching the game, because me and Troy are really close," McCloud said this week of former Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr., who like McCloud played his high school football in South Carolina.
"I was rooting for him pretty hard."
On Saturday night, Pride, now a rookie corner with the NFL's Carolina Panthers, has an opportunity to return the favor — albeit from a distance — when No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0 ACC) and No. 1 Clemson (7-0, 6-0).
"Nobody can ignore it," McCloud said of the national buzz the game is generating, "but as far as the day-to-day basis, we're just trying to focus on what we can do better today."
The ability of Notre Dame's cornerbacks, including summer grad transfer McCloud, to get better in quantum leaps and bounds since the beginning of summer workouts in mid-June is a big reason the Irish have a chance to get back to the playoffs this season.
McCloud was coming off a knee injury that turned 2019 into a medical redshirt season. He only played in two games, one of which was a 55-10 loss to Clemson in November, the last game he played in an N.C. State uniform.
He committed to the Irish in May and arrived in mid-June in the middle of a pandemic.
"I really just tried to be myself when I got to campus," McCloud said. "I didn't really want to do too much or to try to make myself fit in, if that makes sense.
"As far as COVID, it was kind of tough — seeing everybody in masks, not seeing everybody's faces, not being able to recognize everybody. But I feel like I meshed well with everybody once we started working out, so that made it a lot easier."
He hadn't worked out during the spring because he was no longer part of the N.C. State program and he was home quarantining without a road map.
"I think it's like anything else," Kelly said, "when you have somebody that transfers into your program that hasn't been with you over a period of time, there's an acclimation, acclimatization whatever the word you want to use that fits there.
"It takes a little time. So Nick, although he had a lot of snaps, I think he really needed to get a sense and feel for what our strength and conditioning program was about. That took a little bit. Didn't happen overnight.
"I think he's fit in very well in terms of our culture and understanding the standards here at Notre Dame."
