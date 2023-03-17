CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Women’s basketball practice at Miami had been over for 30 minutes. Most of the coaches were gone. Almost all the players were gone. The scoreboard had long been turned off.
The Cavinder twins were still working.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder made their way around the 3-point arc, one shooting, then the other, over and over with a couple male practice players rebounding. The guys didn’t have to do much, since most every shot went through the net with a soft swish.
“What nobody knows about the twins,” Miami coach Katie Meier said, “is that they’re gym rats.”
NCAA Tournament-bound gym rats, that is, with ninth-seeded Miami playing eighth-seeded Oklahoma State on Saturday at Indiana in the Greenville 2 Region. The twins are major influencers with 4.4 million followers on TikTok alone, two of the bigger stars of the NIL era in college athletics, a pair of 22-year-olds who didn’t set out to get famous through short videos. They’re as serious about basketball as they are just about anything else, though that isn’t always noticed by those in the comment section.
“I’m not going to sit here and say that it hasn’t frustrated me. It has,” said Haley Cavinder, the older twin by two minutes. “I feel like coming in, you have to prove that. But that comes with it. I think people will paint you how they want to paint you. And if I’m known as an influencer and being successful, then that’s fine with me.”
Haley Cavinder leads the Hurricanes in scoring, averaging 12.6 points per game. Hanna Cavinder plays off the bench, averaging 4.0 points and is fourth on the team in 3-pointers made.
They came to Miami after playing three seasons at Fresno State, making the decision to transfer last spring with the goal of making the NCAA Tournament. When the NIL era started on July 1, 2021, and NCAA rules began allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, the Cavinders were among the first stars: Boost Mobile signed them immediately, touting the deal with a giant advertisement in New York’s Times Square, and many other deals followed.
Put bluntly, they were millionaires before coming to Miami. Success had already found them, and would have kept finding them no matter where they played. And they freely acknowledge that Miami had obvious advantages when they were transferring: phenomenal weather, family ties to the area and they immediately loved the campus.
“I’m not going to sit here and lie. Haley and I were perfectly fine at Fresno with NIL,” Hanna Cavinder said. “Perfectly fine. I didn’t transfer for NIL. We didn’t need to. I’m just going to put that out there and I’m trying to say that in the most humble way possible. Does the marketplace in Miami help? Yes. I’m not going to sit here and deny that either. I’m not stupid. But at the end of the day, I came here for basketball, came here to play on Saturday and be in March Madness. That was our goal. That’s why we trained so hard in the gym."
