ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum grew up in a one-stoplight Virginia town on a farm with cows, pigs and chickens.
He recalled not wearing shoes when he went outside to explore and create artwork on trees by painting with a mixture of charcoal and water.
When Corum was very young, that was the only playing some thought he would do.
“I was in the hospital a lot growing up because of a heart condition," Corum said. “Doctors said I probably wouldn’t be able to play sports."
Clearly, they were wrong.
Corum has become a star for No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten), which plays No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) on Saturday.
The 5-foot-8, 210-pound shifty and powerful running back has run for 1,457 yards and scored 19 touchdowns, statistically putting him in comparable company with Heisman Trophy-winning running backs Derrick Henry, Mark Ingram and Reggie Bush.
Off the field, Corum seems even more special.
A day after hurting his left knee in a win over Illinois, he used funds from name, image and likeness deals to donate 300 turkeys, green beans, apple sauce, milk, a winter hat and hand sanitizer to families in Superior Township and Ypsilanti, Michigan.
“The impressive part is, he's not just out here as a volunteer doing the work, he's writing the check," said Bilal Saeed, who assists Corum on community service initiatives and NIL deals.
Corum, who also donated hundreds of turkeys last year, had to be convinced that publicly sharing what he does in the community served a greater good than worrying some people may think he's trying to get credit for his charitable efforts.
“I've been blessed my whole life so I just want to bless others and see them smile," Corum said Sunday after noticeably limping while handing out frozen turkeys and more during his second annual giving event. “This is what I live for. I'll be doing this until the day I die."
Corum said he gives away half of what he makes with NIL agreements, including giving Wolverine boots, gear and money from a deal to Michigan's offensive linemen.
“He’s amazing in all ways," coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “Larger-than-life personality. Larger-than-life empathy."
Corum's parents own a landscaping business in Virginia. After putting him to work as a young kid, they saw signs early on that he was a giver.
“Blake always wanted to put some of his money that he earned in the church offering," his father, James Corum, said in a telephone interview Monday. “Everything he does on and off the field, it just makes me proud to have him as my son."
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.