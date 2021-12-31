FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Michigan linebacker David Ojabo has had one of college football's best breakout seasons.
The junior had played 20 snaps for the Wolverines coming into the season, but has blossomed as an edge rushing outside linebacker in new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's scheme in 2021.
Ojabo has 11 sacks, is a second-team All-American and a legitimate NFL prospect now with Michigan (12-1) set to play Georgia (12-1) in the playoff semifinals this afternoon.
“When it comes time for the draft time, draft attention, I’m going to switch the focus to that, but you see us, we’re in the playoffs. Can’t be talking about the draft or focusing on the draft,” Ojabo said.
The 6-5, 250-pound Ojabo is a latecomer to football.
Born in Nigeria, he grew up in Scotland, where his parents still live. He moved to New Jersey and started playing football as a teenager.
Victor and Ngor Ojabo got to see their son play in person for the first time in November when Michigan beat Ohio State in Ann Arbor.
Ojabo said his parents are not making the trip to South Florida, but his brother will be in town.
Ojabo has a great role model in fellow Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up. Hutchinson leads the Wolverines with 15½ tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Ojabo has 12 tackles for loss to go with his 11 sacks.
Ojabo said he has tried to be in Hutchinson's “hip pocket” this year, trying to approach the game with the same work ethic and commitment.
His rise has been startling to observers, but not to him.
“No, it hasn’t surprised me," Ojabo said, "because at the end of the day I know the work I put in."
