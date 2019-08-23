Coach’s corner
Head coach: Joe Moorhead
Age: 45
Record at school: 8-5
Breaking it down
Location: Starkville, Miss.
Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (61,337)
All-Time record: 563-578-39
Conference affiliation: SEC
Last conference title game appearance: 2011
Returning starters: 11 ( 7 offense, 4 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Big question: With the transfer of Tommy Stevens to Mississippi State, coach Joe Moorhead is faced with deciding on a starting quarterback to replace departed Nick Fitzgerald. Junior Keyaton Thompson seemed to be the logical heir before the arrival of Stevens, who played two years when Moorhead was offensive coordinator at Penn State.
2. Defensive woes: After finishing tops in the nation, allowing 263.8 yards per game, the Bulldogs are faced with replacing all of their defensive line and most of the secondary. Three of last year’s starters were picked in the first round of the NFL draft and they return only four starters.
3. Running back set: Kylin Hill has taken over the No. 1 running back position and is expected to take the load off of whoever wins the quarterback job. Hill had 117 carries last year and gained 749 yards for an average of 6.3 yards per carry. Senor Nick Gibson looks to be the No. 2 back behind Hill.
4. Stout up front: The offensive line is a strength for the Bulldogs, who will likely start three juniors and two seniors. Only senior Darryl Williams is a new starter in one of the best lines in the SEC.
Extra Point
A standout on defense is Florence native Erroll Thompson. The 6-foot-1, 250-pound linebacker is the leading returning tackler with 87 tackles. Rated one of the best linebackers in all of college football, Thompson was voted a team captain after starting all 13 games last season. He was a preseason All-SEC selection after being named second-team All-SEC after last year.
Upset special
Cheer: Auburn. The Bulldogs have a favorable early season schedule and visit the Tigers on their first SEC road trip of the year. If the defense can come together in a hurry, State will have a chance to surprise a Western Division opponent.
Jeer: Kentucky. The same dynamic could play out in reverse and hurt the ‘Dogs against the Wildcats. Kentucky is not as strong on paper as it was last year, but if State’s defense doesn’t mature in the first three games, the offense might not be able to keep up with Kentucky.
Crystal ball
8-4: The Bulldogs could easily be 4-0 going into their first road game at Auburn, then play a tough pair of conference games at home against LSU and at Texas A&M. They will be underdogs to Alabama but will have in-state rival Ole Miss at home. Another eight-win season is a real possibility.
Did you know?
Another position battle could come at punter, where junior Tucker Day is returning from last season. Day averaged 39.4 yards per punt last year, but averaged 40.8 yards in his last five games. In the bowl game against Iowa, he had five kicks for a career-best 50.4 yards per punt including a career-long 70-yarder. Several players have a chance to take the job away from Day.
Quotebook
“The portal part? Yeah, I think that position is a little bit unique that for the most part only one can play. And recruiting in this conference and this level, it’s not like receiver where you play three at a time or O-line where you play five or where you rotate carries between a tailback. There’s one guy that plays, and they want to play. So certainly in the best interest of the student-athlete, changes were made and decisions were made to give them the opportunity to move on if they chose to do so. So, that’s just part of the landscape of college football right now.”
— Joe Moorhead
2018 results
Mississippi State 63, Stephen F. Austin 6
Mississippi State 31, Kansas State 10
Mississippi State 56, Louisiana 10
Kentucky 28, Mississippi State 7
Florida 13, Mississippi State 6
Mississippi State 23, Auburn 9
LSU 19, Mississippi State 3
Mississippi State 28, Texas A&M 13
Mississippi State 45, Louisiana Tech 3
Alabama 24, Mississippi State 0
Mississippi State 52, Arkansas 6
Mississippi State 35, Ole Miss 3
Iowa 27, Mississippi State 22 (Outback Bowl)
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 Louisiana (New Orleans, La.)
Sept. 7 Southern Miss
Sept. 14 Kansas State
Sept. 21 Kentucky
Sept. 28 at Auburn
Oct. 12 at Tennessee
Oct. 19 LSU
Oct. 26 at Texas A&M
Nov. 2 at Arkansas
Nov. 16 Alabama
Nov. 23 Abilene Christian
Nov. 28 Ole Miss
- Dennis Tymkiw
