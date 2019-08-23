Coach’s corner
Head coach: Barry Odom
Age: 42
Record at school: 19-19
--
Breaking it down
Location: Columbia, Mo.
Stadium: Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium (61,168)
All-Time record: 678-561-52
Conference affiliation: SEC
Last conference title game appearance: 2014
Returning starters: 13 ( 7 Offense, 6 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Unpleasant news: The 2019 football season began with a surprise in January when the NCAA hit Missouri with a post-season bowl ban because a tutor gave too much help to players on the football, baseball and softball teams. Missouri appealed the ruling and a decision on the appeal is expected soon.
2. Passing the torch: Coach Barry Odom was faced with replacing record-setting quarterback Drew Lock, but the transfer of Kelly Bryant from Clemson has solved that problem for this year. Bryant won the starting job in spring practice and he is expected to continue the success Lock had in the Tigers’ passing game.
3. Lots of weapons: With seven starters back on offense, Bryant will have plenty of help moving the ball. Leading rusher Larry Rountree totaled 1,216 yards, while receivers Johnathon Johnson and Jalen Knox, along with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam combined for 14 touchdowns. Three starting linemen will provide pass protection and open holes for the running game.
4. Needs improvement: The Tigers need the defense to step up and help out the offense for the season to be really successful. Missouri led the SEC in sacks allowed and tackles for loss allowed, but the defense was 10th in yards allowed and points per game allowed. Leading tackler Cale Garrett had 112 stops from his middle linebacker position and three starters are back in the secondary.
--
Extra Point
The schedule makers were kind to the Tigers, who open the season on the road against Wyoming before coming home for five straight games. The third home game is against South Carolina, who has won three straight against Missouri, and the fifth home game starts a string of seven straight league games. The Tigers could be anywhere from 6-2 to 8-0 going into the Georgia game in Athens, then close out the season at home against Florida and Tennessee before traveling to Arkansas for the finale.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Florida. The Gators have to come to Columbia and will be playing their final SEC game of the season, which could have them worn down and tired. Missouri will have most of the season to solidify its attack and could surprise Florida in a big game.
Jeer; Tennessee. The Vols visit Columbia right after Florida, and Missouri could be in for a letdown no matter what happens against the Gators. Tennessee might still be rebuilding but could catch the Tigers by surprise and shake up Missouri’s hopes for a big season.
--
Crystal ball
8-4: The Tigers have a lot of firepower on offense, but the defense needs to step up for Missouri to contend for the SEC East crown. They have a favorable schedule and could go as high as 10 wins with some great breaks and favorable bounces, but matching last year’s win total is a more realistic expectation.
--
Did you know?
When the bowl ban was handed down, rising seniors could have entered the NCAA transfer portal and gone on to play immediately at another school. However, not one senior looked to go elsewhere. Garrett said the players wanted to finish what they started, and that moving wasn’t always the best answer.
“We also know we have a really good coaching staff, not just football-wise, but strength and conditioning, that genuinely care about us and give us their best on a daily basis,” Garrett said. “A lot of understanding that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, it’s green where you water it, and we all want to grow together and go out the right way.”
--
Quotable
“We’ve got 12 games. Whether we get the appeal or not, we’ve still got 12. If you want to be here, be here. If not, then no one in this locker room and this building will look at you differently. If you’re going to be here, let’s make sure we put our best foot forward and stay committed to the team and what we’re trying to achieve within those 12 games.”
— Kelly Bryant
--
2018 results
Missouri 51, UT Martin 14
Missouri 40, Wyoming 13
Missouri 40, Purdue 37
Georgia 43, Missouri 29
South Carolina 37, Missouri 35
Alabama 39, Missouri 10
Missouri 65, Memphis 33
Kentucky 15, Missouri 14
Missouri 38, Florida 17
Missouri 33, Vanderbilt 28
Missouri 50, Tennessee 17
Missouri 38, Arkansas 0
Oklahoma 38, Missouri 33 (AutoZone Liberty Bowl)
--
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 at Wyoming
Sept. 7 West Virginia
Sept. 14 Southeast Missouri State
Sept. 21 South Carolina
Oct. 5 Troy
Oct. 12 Ole Miss
Oct. 19 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 26 at Kentucky
Nov. 9 at Georgia
Nov. 16 Florida
Nov. 23 Tennessee
Nov. 29 Arkansas
— Dennis Tymkiw
