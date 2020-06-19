Conference USA selected Louisiana Tech golfer Mac Murphy of Decatur as a first-team member of its All-Conference USA team Thursday.
Murphy, who was also named LSWA Newcomer of the Year in April, had an average round of 71.53 in his first year with the Bulldogs. The junior had two top-five finishes.
He closed the season by being named Conference USA Golfer of the Week after shooting a 211 at the Tiger Invitational to finish third. His other top-five finish came in his first tournament of the season when he placed second at the Jim Rivers Invite.
