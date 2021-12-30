When: 2 p.m. today
Where: Nashville
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-98.3
The line: Tennessee by 5 1/2
Records: Tennessee (7-5), Purdue (8-4)
The series: Purdue leads 1-0
--
Four-down territory
1. It just means more? This motto might have to get revisited. Bowl season has not been kind to the Southeastern Conference. If Tennessee beats Purdue in the Music City Bowl, it may be the first for the SEC this year depending on how the South Carolina-North Carolina matchup goes in the morning. The conference is 0-4 so far, with three of the losses coming against Group of 5 schools. Houston over Auburn anyone?
2. Safe bet: If Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker needs to make a big play, chances are he’s going to receiver Cedric Tillman. The Las Vegas native is 69 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark and all four of his 100-yard games have been in the Vols’ last five games. He had 152 yards and a touchdown against Alabama and 200 yards and a score against Georgia. Tillman has nine touchdowns overall.
3. Boil up, indeed: Tennessee has certainly been pleased with the way Hooker has played since entering the starting lineup, but Purdue has a legit quarterback of its own. Aidan O’Connell leads the Big Ten in completion percentage at 73.5. He’s at his best against top competition, averaging almost 434 yards and throwing nine TDs with no interceptions in games against Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State.
4. Some possible hardware: Vols coach Josh Heupel is a finalist for the Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award, which goes to the best coach in his first year at a school. Under Heupel, Tennessee has seen a four-win improvement. The Vols went 3-7 last year. Heupel won it at UCF in 2018.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee secondary vs. Purdue WR David Bell
Bell is good. In 11 games this season, the junior has caught 93 passes for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. Tolbert is also averaging 13.8 yards per catch and 117 yards per game. The next closest receiver has 732 yards. The Vols, meanwhile, have 10 interceptions this season and 49 pass breakups.
--
Player of the week
Hendon Hooker, QB
Since he took over as the starter on Sept. 18, Hooker has thrived in Heupel’s offense. He’s accounted for 2,866 yards, 26 passing touchdowns and five rushing scores. Hooker has thrown at least one TD pass in 11 straight games, tied for the fourth-longest streak in school history.
--
By the numbers
349: The miles that separate Tennessee and Purdue. The Vols are closer to the Boilermakers than seven SEC schools — Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
5: Heupel is the fifth Tennessee coach in the last 70 years to lead the Vols to a bowl in his debut season, joining Bill Battle (1970), Phillip Fulmer (1993), Lane Kiffin (2009) and Derek Dooley (2010). Only Battle won.
381: The number of passes Purdue completed this year. It’s a school record that topped the mark of 377 set in 1998 when Drew Brees completed 361 passes.
--
Prediction
Purdue 31, Tennessee 27
Both teams are offensively driven and because of that, the Music City Bowl will probably feature plenty of yards and points. But the Boilermakers need a victory to finish with the program’s most wins in a season since 2003. A ninth win would be only the 12th time that’s happened in Purdue’s 134-year history. Plus, SEC teams haven’t exactly lit it up this bowl season.
— David Glovach
