Among North Alabama's defensive backs, fifth-year senior K.J. Smith is known as “Unc.”
Smith said he feels like an “old head.” This fall, Smith, the older player in the secondary and one of the oldest on the team, is playing with an almost entirely new group. With seniors like D’Andre Hart and A.J. Bracey graduated and gone, the Lions have a host of new players, some starters for the first time in their UNA careers and some who transferred in over the offseason.
“I (know) the guys look up to me,” Smith said. “And I try to coach them up, give them the ends and outs, just small details that will help them (in) their game.”
The early results? Pretty good. While the Lions didn’t walk away with a win at Liberty, the secondary helped hold the Flames to just 107 yards passing. Smith had an interception that led to a score.
And those transfer players? They showed they can play, too. Kyree Fields, a junior transfer from Mississippi's Hinds Community College who signed with the Lions in December, finished second on the team with eight tackles.
“It definitely felt good knowing that we can come out there and play with anybody if we’re playing our game,” Fields said.
Defensive backs coach Blake Farris rolled out five new starters to start the season. Of those starters, two players weren’t on the team last year in Fields (strong safety) and Nicholls transfer Alonzo Craighton (free safety).
Smith was the only player who started every game, but he is now at cornerback along with redshirt freshman Camyen Feagins and redshirt junior Will Singleton.
Since the fifth-year from Perry, Georgia, transferred to UNA from Georgia in 2018, he’s played safety, nickel back and is now at corner.
“It’s helped that he’s played all of (those) positions,” Farris said. “And coming from an SEC school helps, and he’s kind of took that leadership role and kind of ran with it, and he’s keeping us rolling.”
Fields said the group has had time to get to know each other, often spending time at each other’s apartments.
Feagins said the group does a lot of field work outside of practice, working on drills to improve.
But it starts with Smith, who is the player they “look to for answers,” Feagins said.
“He knows everything about the defense, from the D-line (to the) linebackers, everything. He’s a smart player,” Feagins said. “Him being able to coach us too as well, it helps, cause we can relate to him probably better than the coaches sometimes.”
Smith has been pleased to see the team “get a feel for each other” in figuring out each other’s tendencies and what they do best in the game. He started to see a little bit of that against Liberty, but thinks the more they play, the better the chemistry will be.
While the “old head” had to battle a few injuries throughout preseason camp, first a groin injury and now a foot injury, he said he’s good to go against Jacksonville State on Saturday.
Playing against Jacksonville State is a big deal, the players have been told. There’s a ton of tradition in the game. But Smith is approaching like he would any other, studying last year's loss at JSU, identifying the tendencies of Gamecocks quarterback Zerrick Cooper and getting to know the receivers.
Rivalry aside, Smith is just ready to play in front of the home crowd at Braly Stadium.
“This being our only home game," Smith said, "we’re trying to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.