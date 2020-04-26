Dreams of playing in the NFL are alive and well for some area athletes.
The Philadelphia Eagles selected Athens’ Quez Watkins with the 200th overall pick Saturday in the NFL draft.
Two former Austin Black Bears signed free agent contracts Saturday. Receiver Josh Pearson, who played at Jacksonville State, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defensive end Marcus Webb, who played at Troy, signed with the Seattle Seahawks.
For Watkins, it’s once an Eagle always an Eagle. The former Athens Golden Eagle was a Southern Miss Golden Eagle in college.
After catching 64 passes for 1,178 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last fall for Southern Miss, Watkins caught the attention of teams during the NFL combine with his speed in the 40-yard dash. He had the second fastest time with a 4.35. Only Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs was faster at 4.27.
Pre-draft speculation had Watkins going anywhere from the second round to the fifth round. He was picked in the sixth round by the Eagles, who had been in heavy contact with him since the NFL combine.
“I was pretty worried about not getting drafted, but it worked out great,” Watkins said. “Coach (Duce) Staley (the Eagles’ running backs and assistant head coach) has been like a mentor for me.”
Receivers were a priority for the Eagles. They selected Jalen Reagor from TCU in the first round and John Hightower from Boise State in the fifth round. They also made a trade Saturday to acquire veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin from the 49ers.
Watkins is the first area player drafted by the NFL since 2010, when Decatur’s Rolando McClain was the eighth overall pick by the Oakland Raiders.
Pearson and Webb did not expect to be taken in the seven-round draft and were hoping for free agent opportunities. Pearson’s deal in Tampa means he could soon be catching passes from Tom Brady.
“That’s the goat (greatest of all time) so it’s going to be amazing,” Pearson said.
In 25 games over the last two seasons, Pearson (6-foot-3 ½, 203 pounds) had 126 catches for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns. His 17 touchdowns in 2018 led all of college football.
Tampa Bay’s receiving group includes one of the NFL’s best in Mike Evans along with recently unretired tight end Rob Gronkowski. The Bucs drafted one receiver, Tyler Johnson from Minnesota.
Webb (6-3, 247) impressed scouts at Troy’s Pro Day in March. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds. If he had been at the NFL combine, it would have been the second fastest among defensive linemen. He said last week the Seahawks had shown the most interest.
“This feels really great, but I still have a lot of work to do,” Webb said.
The Seahawks drafted two defensive ends in Darrell Taylor from Tennessee and Alton Robinson from Syracuse.
