ATHENS, Ga. — As the Southeastern Conference prepares to expand to 16 teams with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, it may be more difficult for teams such as Georgia to find room on their schedules for such nonconference opponents as Charleston Southern.
That's tough for Georgia coach Kirby Smart to accept.
Smart says such FCS programs like Charleston Southern, which plays at No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, are boosted by the payouts they receive and “need these games to survive.”
“I think some of these programs are really struggling after talking to some of their athletic directors, talking to some of their coaches pregame,” Smart said. "It funds sometimes 50%, sometimes 45% of their budget to have one of these games.”
The game also is important to Georgia, which is looking to protect its national championship hopes.
Georgia (10-0) already has completed its Southeastern Conference schedule with a perfect 8-0 mark. The Bulldogs close their regular season with nonconference games against Charleston Southern (4-5) and Georgia Tech on Nov. 27 before playing in the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 5.
Georgia paid Charleston Southern $500,000 to play in Athens.
Charleston Southern is 0-24 all-time against FBS teams. They came close to the elusive win over a FBS team in a 31-28 loss at East Carolina on Sept. 25.
Smart said he has mixed feelings about scheduling FCS opponents. He says most fans prefer such high-profile nonconference matchups as Georgia's 10-3 season-opening win over Clemson.
It would have been more difficult to schedule Saturday's game if Georgia played nine SEC regular-season games, instead of eight.
“The league is going to get bigger," Smart said. “There’s going to be more games, and fans want the bigger games. Fans don’t usually want these games. It’s a pulling of two separate ways.”
Charleston Southern coach Autry Denson says the game is a “great opportunity” for his players and for the budget of his school's athletic department.
“It’s one of those deals where you don’t want to see those opportunities go away,” Denson told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Charleston Southern regularly plays before fewer than 4,000 fans in its home games. The Buccaneers' biggest crowd this season was 39,218 at East Carolina.
There should be more than 92,000 fans at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Denson, the former Notre Dame running back, says he is not worried about how his players will react.
“Our guys are going to follow leadership,” Denson said. “I was raised in these games. They’re going to follow my lead.”
Besides, says Denson, “at the end of the day the fans can’t go on the field.”
