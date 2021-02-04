COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dru Smith scored a season-high 26 points, Xavier Pinson added 14 and No. 18 Missouri withstood a second-half charge to beat Kentucky 75-70 on Wednesday night.
Smith also had seven rebounds and five assists to go along with 6-for-11 shooting. The senior went 12 of 14 from the free throw line, knocking down numerous key foul shots late to help the Tigers (12-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) hold on.
“He’s an experienced guard who’s battle tested,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He plays on both ends, he competes, he gets rebounds."
Smith has scored in double figures in seven straight games and 12 overall, both team highs. Mark Smith tacked on 11 points for Missouri, hitting three 3-pointers.
Down 40-27 at halftime, Kentucky went on a 15-3 run to start the second half and cut Missouri’s lead to one. But the Wildcats (5-11, 4-5) never got the lead, hurt by a scoring drought of more than three minutes, and couldn't rally after being down by four with the ball and 1:15 left.
Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 18 points and made four 3s. Keion Brooks Jr. and Brandon Boston Jr. tallied 10 apiece. Dontaie Allen, the Wildcats' top 3-point shooter at 46% entering Wednesday, didn't score in seven minutes as coach John Calipari elected not to play him for the entire second half.
“I just ran with the guys that were playing,” Calipari said. “If you watch what they were doing to Dontaie, they were going right at him defensively. Our biggest thing was that we were getting great stops and scoring so, you know, next game we may play him 25, 30 minutes. This game, it was my choice.”
Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon, who had 33 points and 11 rebounds against TCU on Saturday, was often double-teamed down low and held to eight points and five boards. But the focus on Tilmon inside opened things up for the Tigers' backcourt to attack the rim for layups or kick it out to the wing for 3s.
“We've seen how (Tilmon's) been playing, they were sending two at him every time,” Dru Smith said. “A couple of times, it looked like he had three or four guys guarding him. I think just even giving a look into the post was getting guys open shots there, especially early.”
Missouri won its fifth game in sixth tries, while Kentucky has lost five of its last six. The game was held a day after its previously scheduled date due to COVID-19 protocols in the Wildcats’ program, issues that forced the cancellation of their slated SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Texas on Saturday.
Both teams shot well above their averages from 3-point range. Entering Wednesday shooting 30.1% for the season, Missouri went 7 of 11 (64%) from deep in the first half and 9 of 21 (42.9%) for the game. Kentucky, shooting at a 29% clip before its trip to Columbia, finished 9 of 20 (45%) from deep.
Missouri, which takes on No. 10 Alabama on Saturday, notched only its second win over the Wildcats. The only other victory was Feb. 3, 2018. Kentucky has a losing conference record for the first time since that same month.
• South Carolina 72, No. 22 Florida 66: AJ Lawson scored 22 points, Seventh Woods added 12 and the Gamecocks beat Florida on Wednesday night, potentially making the Gators’ return to the rankings a brief one.
Keyshawn Bryant added eight points for the Gamecocks, including six in a decisive 13-1 run over the final 6:37 to close the game. That spurt turned a six-point deficit into an unlikely road victory.
Bryant scored on two dunks and a putback, a microcosm of Florida’s issues all night. South Carolina (5-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) dominated the Gators (10-5, 6-4) inside, outscoring them 50-30 in the paint and getting 13 offensive rebounds. Much of that damage came after halftime.
“You’ve got to make some 3s to win, but whoever wins the fight for the paint still wins the game," South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. "The 3s are for the fans and the stats and for all the people who sit around and say it’s a pretty game when it’s played that way. I don’t disagree. I wish we would could make 15, 16 3s in a game.
"But at the end of the day, if you want to win, you better get that ball in the paint.”
